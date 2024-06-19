Exostar Appoints Derrick Reig Chief Revenue Officer

Newest Executive Leadership Team Member Will Play Key Role in Company's Next Phase of Growth

HERNDON, Va., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exostar, a leader in trusted, secure business collaboration solutions for highly regulated industries including aerospace and defense, life sciences, and healthcare, today announced Derrick Reig has joined the company as Chief Revenue Officer. He will oversee all aspects of the customer journey – from awareness and acquisition to fulfillment and retention – implementing go-to-market and revenue generation strategies that create and optimize value for the Exostar community.

"Having worked for some of the world's best known publicly traded and privately held software and business intelligence firms, Derrick possesses a deep understanding of what it takes to drive revenue growth and customer satisfaction through modern, disruptive technology solutions built organically and through acquisition," said Richard Addi, Exostar's President and CEO. "Adding his experience and perspective to our outstanding Executive Leadership Team will prove to be a key ingredient in our recipe for continued growth and long-term success."

Throughout a career that has spanned over twenty-five years, Reig has developed technical and vertical market expertise directly relevant to Exostar's customers. His acumen includes cloud, Software-as-a-Service, digital transformation and technology innovation, customer experience management, and business analytics and intelligence – leveraged for clients in industries such as life sciences, healthcare, and financial services.

Reig comes to Exostar from CB Insights, a leading technology market intelligence platform. As their CRO, he led the Sales Development, Sales, Solutions Consulting, and Customer Success teams, helping the company become the most trusted technology marketplace for buyers, sellers, investors, and advisors within the innovation economy. Prior to CB Insights, Reig held positions of increasing scope and responsibility at MicroStrategy, Cognos, IBM, Endeca, Oracle, Zuora, and Sprinklr. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Virginia.

"Exostar sits at an exciting inflection point. I've been impressed by the company's trajectory over the past few years and the size of its global community of customers," Reig said. "With our people, The Exostar Platform, and the backing of Arlington Capital Partners, we have all the right elements in place to take the company to even greater heights. I'm ready to go capture that opportunity."

About Exostar

The Exostar Platform supports exclusive communities within highly regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly. Within these communities, we build trust. Over 200,000 companies and agencies in 175 countries trust Exostar to strengthen security, reduce expenditures, raise productivity, and help them achieve their digital transformation initiatives. More than half of the Defense Industrial Base, including 98 of the top 100, transact business over The Exostar Platform. Over 25 of the top global biopharmaceutical companies and more than 700,000 users rely on The Exostar Platform to help them speed new medicines and therapies to market. Exostar is a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, please visit www.exostar.com, and follow Exostar on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Alan Gilbert Exostar

(703) 624-4675 (m)

[email protected]

SOURCE Exostar