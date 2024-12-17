Exostar Expands Its Leading Supplier Offerings with Its Acquisitions of Robot Morning and ComplyUp

The Exostar Platform will deliver more robust supply and demand management plus integrated governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) management functionality for enterprises and suppliers.

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exostar, the leader in trusted, compliant, and secure business collaboration software for highly regulated industries including aerospace and defense, life sciences, and healthcare, today announced the acquisitions of Robot Morning and ComplyUp to further enhance its product offerings with more robust supply and demand management plus integrated governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) management functionality.

Purpose-built for highly regulated industries, The Exostar Platform increases visibility and resiliency while facilitating digital transformation, allowing organizations to conduct critical business while prioritizing speed, without sacrificing compliance or security. Exostar is a trusted partner of some of the largest aerospace and defense companies, as well as over 50,000 suppliers across the industry.

Robot Morning enables collaboration among manufacturers and suppliers, driving better on-time delivery and manufacturing planning. Its products – SupplyLine, DemandLine, and AXON – serve as the nerve center of the intelligent supply chain and will be transformative to Exostar as it aims to better serve the A&D buyer and seller community through a connected data network. The additional acquisition of ComplyUp will help Exostar customers prepare for the third-party audits mandated by the U.S. Department of Defense for CMMC accreditation.

"Both of these strategic acquisitions augment The Exostar Platform with necessary tools to help suppliers meet the challenges at hand each day as they navigate the ever-shifting A&D supply chain regulations and industry innovation," said Richard Addi, Exostar's President and CEO. "As the premier supply chain software provider for regulated industries, we constantly seek to augment our offerings to meet our community's needs and the additions of Robot Morning and ComplyUp will ensure that Exostar delivers meaningful improvements for suppliers of all sizes."

"Robot Morning has focused on creating products for every company in the supply chain, no matter their size. We are thrilled to be joining Exostar and for our products to be supported by a global company with a decades-long track record of scale, security, and superior customer success," said Emmeram Morning, Robot Morning's Founder and CEO. "As with Exostar, we share the commitment to providing customers with the tools they need to succeed in complicated regulatory environments. We're excited to expand our combined reach as we continue to fill critical demand from the supplier community."

"The acquisition of ComplyUp clearly demonstrates Exostar's commitment to helping the DoD supply chain achieve compliance. With the complicated new CMMC rule going into effect in 2025, suppliers of all sizes urgently need additional support to comply with these complex regulations," said Stephen Majot, ComplyUp's Founder and CEO. "We are excited to combine our technology with The Exostar Platform and build additional functionality to meet the supplier community's GRC needs, ensuring that suppliers of all sizes - especially small businesses - have the resources and capabilities they need to succeed."

The Exostar Platform supports communities exclusively within highly regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly. Within these communities, we build trust. Over 200,000 companies and agencies in 175 countries trust Exostar to strengthen security, reduce expenditures, raise productivity, and help them achieve their digital transformation initiatives. More than half of the Defense Industrial Base, including 98 of the top 100 firms, transact business over The Exostar Platform. Over 25 of the top global biopharmaceutical companies rely on The Exostar Platform to help them speed new medicines and therapies to market. Exostar is a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.exostar.com, and follow Exostar on LinkedIn and X.

