Exostar Technology Enables Fujitsu's Trusted Supply Chainservice for Japan's Defense and Critical Infrastructure Sectors

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exostar, the leader in trusted, compliant, and secure business collaboration software for highly regulated industries, including aerospace and defense, life sciences, and healthcare, today announced that it is providing its secure environment building technology, based on Exostar Managed on Microsoft 365™, for Fujitsu Limited's "Fujitsu Trusted Supplychain Service," which Fujitsu is launching in Japan. This technology provision will enable organizations across Japan's defense and critical infrastructure sectors to benefit from a secure environment, built with Exostar's expertise, for collaboration, information sharing, and compliance support through the service offered by Fujitsu.

Cybersecurity mandates are converging across allied defense and critical infrastructure supply chains. In the United States, the Department of Defense's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program establishes cybersecurity requirements for defense contractors handling controlled unclassified information (CUI). Built on NIST SP 800-171, CMMC provides the framework for protecting CUI across the Defense Industrial Base. In Japan, the Ministry of Defense and Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency (ATLA) have introduced information security requirements for defense suppliers that closely align with NIST 800-171 alongside the Economic Security Promotion Act of 2022. Multinational aerospace, defense, and critical-infrastructure supply chains now need a common trust layer that satisfies both regimes.

Exostar is responsible for building the secure Microsoft 365 environment within Fujitsu's "Fujitsu Trusted Supplychain Service," designed to protect sensitive information while simplifying collaboration across complex supplier ecosystems. This environment, built on Exostar Managed on Microsoft 365, provides a managed enclave, along with centralized identity and access management, multi-factor authentication, partner onboarding, information-sharing controls, and audit-ready activity logging.

This managed environment, constructed by Exostar, helps organizations strengthen security and streamline compliance efforts through a shared responsibility model. Customers can inherit many of the technical security controls provided by Exostar while maintaining responsibility for organizational requirements such as policies, training, personnel, and physical security. Sensitive information remains within the managed enclave rather than distributed across uncontrolled systems.

Exostar's technology platform supports organizations within the U.S. Defense Industrial Base through a Microsoft GCC High enclave with FedRAMP Moderate Equivalency – proven in the most stringent U.S. defense environments. This proven technology, integrated into Fujitsu's service operated on ISMAP-registered infrastructure in Japan, provides customers with data residency and in-country operation.

"We are honored to provide our secure MM365 environment building technology for Fujitsu's 'Fujitsu Trusted Supplychain Service,'" said Stuart Wilson, Senior Vice President, Product at Exostar. "Through our collaboration with Fujitsu, we are helping organizations in Japan address these defense and critical infrastructure challenges with a proven solution that combines secure collaboration, compliance support, and operational efficiency. This initiative reflects our commitment to strengthening supply chain security and enabling trusted collaboration across allied requirements."

Exostar has collaborated with Fujitsu since 2019, when Fujitsu integrated Exostar's secure collaboration and identity capabilities into its Fort# Forum offering to help Japanese suppliers protect controlled unclassified information in accordance with the NIST SP 800-171 standards. This latest technology provision for Fujitsu's "Fujitsu Trusted Supplychain Service" builds on that foundation, extending a secure collaboration platform to a wider community of suppliers as cybersecurity requirements continue to evolve.

This initiative points to a broader shift in how allied nations secure their industrial bases. As the United States, Japan, and their allied partners raise the security bar for suppliers, multinational programs increasingly need solutions that enable secure collaboration without adding unnecessary complexity that travels across borders while respecting each nation's data-residency requirements. Exostar's platform—trusted by more than half of the U.S. Defense Industrial Base—and its integration with Fujitsu's in-country infrastructure provide allied supply chains with a secure foundation for collaboration, information sharing, and compliance readiness.

About Exostar

The Exostar Platform supports communities exclusively within highly regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly. Within these communities, we build trust. Over 200,000 companies and agencies in 175 countries trust Exostar to strengthen security, reduce expenditures, raise productivity, and help them achieve their digital transformation initiatives. More than half of the Defense Industrial Base, including 98 of the top 100 firms, transact business over The Exostar Platform. Over 25 of the top global biopharmaceutical companies rely on The Exostar Platform to help them speed new medicines and therapies to market. Exostar is a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.exostar.com, and follow Exostar on LinkedIn.

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Exostar

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SOURCE Exostar