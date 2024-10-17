Exotec Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Cybersecurity Certification, Highlighting Its Commitment To Information Security

Exotec demonstrates robust cybersecurity practices and a multi-layered approach to safeguarding its customers from potential threats

ATLANTA, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Exotec® , a global warehouse robotics provider, announced that it has obtained the international security standard, ISO 27001:2002 certification. The global standard defines the requirements that information security management systems must meet and provides guidance for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving systems to manage information security.

As cybersecurity threats continue to escalate, Exotec is taking a proactive approach to ensure its solutions are protected and secure globally with a commitment to adhering to international standards and implementing advanced security measures to safeguard from threats - a particularly important measure for such critical operations as the warehouse. This has become increasingly important as Exotec continues to grow and serve large Fortune 500 organizations with extensive cybersecurity requirements.

With a three-layered approach across technical, functional and organizational security, Exotec has implemented industry-leading safeguards for its robotic systems. From 24/7 monitoring of its systems to comprehensive staff training to detect cyber threats, Exotec is investing in the security of all its systems and data.

The ISO certification is a result of cross-functional work over the past year. It demonstrates a proactive commitment to safeguarding data against security breaches, hacking, or unauthorized access. Additionally, it ensures compliance with meeting legal and regulatory requirements for data protection. The certification involves regular audits and complete recertification every three years, requiring Exotec to maintain a high level of standards at all times.

"The ISO 27001 certification is one step in our global approach to compliance and continuous improvement. We continue to invest in this area to make sure our customers don't experience preventable disruption or harm," says Hervé Lautier, Chief Information Officer at Exotec. "We have taken a proactive approach and have evolved our security framework as risks grow in technical complexity. We strive to anticipate potential future challenges and shield our customers from evolving cyber threats."

"Cybersecurity is a critical priority for Daher, and Exotec's achievement of ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone," said Quentin Juste, Logistics Transformation Project Manager at Daher. "This certification further reinforces trust in our partnership and underscores Exotec's long-term commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity."

To learn more about Exotec's approach to cybersecurity and monitoring, visit www.exotec.com/warehouse-automation-support/

About Exotec

Exotec is a global warehouse robotics company powering the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer elegant warehouse robotic systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. 50+ industry-leading brands including Gap Inc., Carrefour, Decathlon, and UNIQLO trust Exotec to improve their operations across 100+ sites worldwide.

