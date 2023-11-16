Exotec Adds Bastian Solutions as the Newest Regional Integrator in North America

News provided by

Exotec

16 Nov, 2023, 08:01 ET

 The companies are already working on active projects and expect to deliver the first joint customer site in 2024.

ATLANTA, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, announced that Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is now an integrator of the Exotec® technology in the North American market. The agreement will enable Bastian Solutions to sell and install Exotec's signature Skypod® system in Canada and the U.S. 

"Bastian Solutions is widely considered to be a bellwether in the supply chain technology market," says Exotec CEO and Co-founder Romain Moulin. "This agreement is a further testament that our technological approach resonates with customers in the region and that the market is continuing to shift towards highly performant and flexible warehouse robotics."

Bastian Solutions and Exotec are already successfully working on a robotic installation for a leading sports equipment company. The site is currently expected to be delivered in 2024.

"Exotec's scalable and adaptable solutions provide customers with transformative results. Their customer focus and innovation align perfectly with Bastian Solutions," says Bastian Solutions President and CEO, Aaron Jones.

Since joining the North American market in 2020, Exotec already delivered over 20 customer sites across the U.S. and Canada for leading brands including Gap Inc., Ariat, and Decathlon. This agreement will enable Exotec to further build its presence in the North American market while enabling Bastian Solutions to offer a best-in-class suite of solutions to its customers.

About Bastian Solutions 
Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is a trusted supply chain integration partner committed to providing clients a competitive advantage by designing and delivering world-class distribution and production solutions. By combining data-driven designs, scalable material handling systems and innovative software, the company helps clients across a broad spectrum of markets become leaders in their industries. For more information, visit bastiansolutions.com.

About Exotec
Exotec builds elegant goods-to-person warehouse robotic solutions for the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer flexible warehouse systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. 30+ industry-leading brands including Carrefour, Decathlon, Gap, and Uniqlo trust Exotec to improve their operations and profitably navigate rapid shifts in business models and customer expectations. Learn more at Exotec.com.

SOURCE Exotec

Also from this source

Exotec Reaches Over 100 Customer Sites Accelerating the Adoption of Warehouse Robotics and Automation Around the World

Exotec Reaches Over 100 Customer Sites Accelerating the Adoption of Warehouse Robotics and Automation Around the World

oday, Exotec®︎, a global warehouse robotics provider, announced its continued business expansion reaching over 100 customer sites globally. The...
Exotec robots save warehouse workers from walking nearly 18 million miles, according to official data

Exotec robots save warehouse workers from walking nearly 18 million miles, according to official data

Official data published by Exotec® has revealed that since the company's first delivered site in 2017, its warehouse robots have covered a distance...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Supply Chain/Logistics

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.