Exotec Named 2023 "Overall Robotics Company Of The Year" By SupplyTech Breakthrough

News provided by

Exotec

15 Jun, 2023, 08:01 ET

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Supply Chain Technology and Logistics Industry

ATLANTA, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exotec, a global warehouse robotics provider, today announced it has been selected as "Overall Robotics Company of the Year" in the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program. SupplyTech Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products, and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.

Continue Reading
Exotec logo (PRNewsfoto/Exotec)
Exotec logo (PRNewsfoto/Exotec)

"When it comes to warehouse automation, customers need to know that their system works exactly as promised. This is the core principle of our product engineering philosophy that took us from a bootstrapped startup in France to a global robotics company trusted by the world's largest brands," said Romain Moulin, CEO and Co-founder of Exotec. "This recognition is yet another proof point that our approach resonates with the market needs and a huge testament to the excellent work of our team."

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions, and products in the supply chain and logistics industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,400 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Exotec is revolutionizing the way warehouses operate for the benefit of the entire field - from the people working on the warehouse floors to those awaiting their orders at home. They demonstrate a strong innovation culture, unique product approach, and commitment to delivering results," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. "We're thrilled to name Exotec as 'Overall Robotics Company of the Year' and look forward to further innovation from a company that makes it simple to deliver sustainable, accurate, and profitable order fulfillment through refined and time-tested robotic systems."

About Exotec
Exotec builds elegant goods-to-person warehouse robotic solutions for the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer flexible warehouse systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. 30+ industry-leading brands including Carrefour, Decathlon, Gap, and Uniqlo trust Exotec to improve their operations and profitably navigate rapid shifts in business models and customer expectations. Learn more at Exotec.com.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough
Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.co

SOURCE Exotec

Also from this source

Exotec Named as a CNBC Disruptor 50 Company for 2023

Robotics Provider Exotec Accelerates North American Business Momentum in 2023 with a Major Manufacturing Milestone, Continuous Innovation, and Rapidly Growing Customer Base

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.