Exotec Reaches Over 100 Customer Sites Accelerating the Adoption of Warehouse Robotics and Automation Around the World

Exotec

05 Oct, 2023

The company is on track to hire 200+ employees globally by the end of the year as it continues to expand its presence across APAC, Europe, and North America

ATLANTA, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Exotec®︎, a global warehouse robotics provider, announced its continued business expansion reaching over 100 customer sites globally. The company is on track to increase its global employee headcount 80% YoY by 2024 to support record business growth across APAC, Europe, and North America. 

"Reaching more than 100 customer sites signals an important milestone for our business and the momentum of the warehouse robotics category," says Exotec CEO and Co-founder Romain Moulin. "Leading brands trust Exotec not only to improve operational efficiency and augment their human workforces in the warehouse, but use it as a driving force to reinvent their entire supply chains."

"Amid global economic uncertainty, prolonged labor shortages, and rising consumer expectations, warehouse automation emerges as a compelling market opportunity," said Christian Resch, Partner at the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management. "We believe Exotec is well-positioned to take advantage of this opportunity due to their unique approach to engineering, innovation, and a proven track-record of success helping the world's largest brands."

North America 
Originally founded in France, Exotec entered the North American market in 2020, ready to take on the world's largest economy. In less than 3 years, Exotec has established its North American headquarters in Atlanta where it now counts a team of 70+ people, with plans to continue hiring to support strong customer demand in the region. Currently, there are 20+ customer sites across the U.S. and Canada for leading brands including Gap Inc., Ariat, and Decathlon. The North American market is expected to represent one third of Exotec's global business by 2025.

Western Europe 
In Western Europe, Exotec drove tremendous growth with new customer wins and expansions into new countries. In June, Exotec partnered with CEVA Logistics to deliver 57 robots to two sites in the Netherlands, and in July Exotec partnered with Lyreco, a global office supply distributor, to deliver robots to its distribution center in France.

In April 2023, Exotec solidified its presence in the UK market with a significant customer partnership with Alliance Automotive Group (AAG), a European leader in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Central Europe 
Pushing its rapid growth throughout the rest of Europe, Exotec continues to build momentum in the Central European region. The company recently announced its partnership with Polish Integrator A1 Sorter which already resulted in a joint project with ILS, a Polish logistics service provider for the automotive industry. A1 Sorter and Exotec will outfit an ILS fulfillment center located at the company's headquarters in Zakroczym, Poland, with the signature Skypod® system.

APAC
As one of the world's fastest-growing markets, Asia has been of particular focus for Exotec as it expands across the globe. In August 2023, the company announced it had entered the Korean region with a partnership with POSCO DX Co. Ltd., an engineering and  IT service provider. South Korea is the second Asian country, following Japan, to embrace Exotec solutions and represent a strategic market for the company.

In Japan, Exotec continued the record growth with new partnerships to deliver its Skypod robotics systems to integrated logistics provider, Alps Logistics, and a fulfillment service provider, acca international

About Exotec
Exotec builds elegant goods-to-person warehouse robotic solutions for the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer flexible warehouse systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. 30+ industry-leading brands including Carrefour, Decathlon, Gap Inc., and UNIQLO trust Exotec to improve their operations and profitably navigate rapid shifts in business models and customer expectations. Learn more at Exotec.com.

