Exotec Recognized as a CNBC Disruptor 50 Company for 2024

ATLANTA, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Exotec® , a global warehouse robotics provider, is pleased to share that it has been named in the 2024 CNBC Disruptor 50 List , the third consecutive year the company has been honored. Exotec climbed to 10th place on this year's list, up from its 11th place ranking in 2023. CNBC Disruptor 50 is an annual list in its twelfth year that identifies innovative and rapidly growing private companies changing the international business landscape.

Exotec is a global warehouse robotics provider valued at $2 billion and trusted by the world's largest brands, including Gap Inc., Uniqlo, and Decathlon. Since entering the industry, the company has experienced sustained accelerated growth with expansions into new markets like Eastern Europe and South Korea and record business growth in key markets like APAC, Europe, and North America. In 2023, Exotec increased its global headcount by 80% and surpassed 100 global customer sites , becoming one of the fastest materials-handling companies to reach the milestone of $1 billion in systems sold worldwide .

"Since entering the market in 2015, Exotec has seen tremendous adoption and growth, completely changing the warehouse automation landscape, previously dominated by a handful of legacy players," said Romain Moulin, CEO and Co-founder of Exotec. "Being named a three-time honoree on the CNBC Disruptor 50 list is a further testament to the impact that our elegant and reliable robotic solutions have had on our customers' operations and the industry at large."

To watch Romain Moulin speak about Exotec and its continued growth on CNBC's Squawk Box program, click here .

About Exotec

Exotec is a global warehouse robotics company powering the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer elegant warehouse robotic systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. 50+ industry-leading brands including Gap Inc., Carrefour, Decathlon, and Uniqlo trust Exotec to improve their operations across 100+ sites worldwide.

