Exotec Warehouse Robots Surpass One Million Container Presentations Daily, Maintaining 99% Uptime Globally

Milestone Demonstrates Skypod System's Proven Reliability and Highlights Exotec's Rapidly Expanding Global Install Base

ATLANTA, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Exotec®︎, a global warehouse robotics provider, announced its fleet of Skypod® robots has achieved a major operational milestone of completing over one million container presentations on a daily basis globally. This achievement underscores Exotec's commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance solutions that improve supply chain operations worldwide.

Each presentation represents a robot retrieving a container and delivering it to a designated workstation. Each container can fulfill up to four orders, significantly reducing the time and effort it takes for warehouse workers to keep up with customer demand.

The average warehouse worker in a manual warehouse is estimated to walk an average of 10 miles a day. With Exotec's goods-to-person system, warehouse workers save thousands of steps per day by cutting out the need to pick items for fulfillment manually, offering a fivefold increase in picking productivity.

Exotec has experienced explosive growth since its founding, reaching 100 million container presentations within five years. Today, it would take the company only three months to achieve the same milestone.

Recent examples of Exotec's remarkable momentum include:

Worldwide Expansion: To accommodate its growing global footprint, Exotec has significantly expanded its global presence. Specifically, the company moved into larger office spaces in Atlanta and Munich, while also expanding into new markets including Austria and South Korea.

Team Growth: The company has expanded to a workforce of 1,300 employees, fostering innovation and excellence across its operations. Exotec projects an additional 25% headcount growth in 2025 to meet increasing demand

: The company has expanded to a workforce of 1,300 employees, fostering innovation and excellence across its operations. Exotec projects an additional 25% headcount growth in 2025 to meet increasing demand Customer Sites: Exotec has also grown its install base, reaching 135+ customer sites worldwide with new sites stood up across North America , Europe , and APAC.

Romain Moulin, CEO and co-founder of Exotec, reflected on the company's progress:

"Achieving 1 million presentations daily is a huge milestone because it represents the level of trust that our customers place in us to support and drive their supply chain operations day-to-day. This achievement showcases the reliability of our systems as we continue to scale our install base around the world."



About Exotec

Exotec is a global warehouse robotics company powering the world's largest brands. The company combines the best of hardware and software to offer elegant warehouse robotic systems that drive operational efficiency, add resiliency, and improve working conditions for warehouse operators. 50+ industry-leading brands including Gap Inc., Carrefour, Decathlon, and UNIQLO trust Exotec to improve their operations across 100+ sites worldwide.

