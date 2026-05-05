Exotic Automation & Supply Completes Renovation of Muskegon ParkerStore (West Michigan Rubber)

The remodeled store features expanded product lines and inventory levels.

NEW HUDSON, Mich., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Exotic Automation & Supply, a premier Parker Hannifin distributor, announced today the completion of the remodel of their Muskegon (West Michigan Rubber) location. The store remodel began in December 2025 after West Michigan Rubber was acquired by Exotic Automation with a goal to increase the store's inventory selection and offerings to customers.

"The remodel of our Muskegon ParkerStore marks a huge accomplishment and investment to support our West Michigan customer base." Tommy Marino, Vice President of Sales said. "Our team has worked hard over the past few months redesigning the layout of the store while adding inventory, creating product demos and training our team on the new product lines that were brought on with the acquisition."

The expanded product offerings resulting from the acquisition include a wide range of brands, including Parker Hannifin pneumatic, hydraulic, filtration and electromechanical products, as well as ACE Controls, SKF, Perma, Enerpac, Dixon, NOSHOK, and Exotic Air Systems. The expanded products along with increased inventory position the Muskegon store as a leading industrial supplier to West Michigan's growing manufacturing sector.

"Our remodeled Muskegon location offers an unmatched level of support for customers." Steve Orlando, President said. "With our nineteen store locations and dedicated account and product sales team, we are fully equipped to meet all customer needs, whether a custom hydraulic power unit, compressor, or hose assembly."

The Muskegon ParkerStore is located at 767 W Hackley Ave, Muskegon, MI 49441 and is open Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm.

To celebrate the remodeling, the company will host an open house on Thursday, May 14th, 2026, from 11:00am to 1:00pm. The event will feature catered lunch from Dr. Rolf's BBQ, product demonstrations, giveaways and grand prizes. Customers are encouraged to RSVP on the company's website.

About Exotic Automation & Supply: Exotic Automation & Supply was founded in 1963 and has grown to become a leading provider of motion & control solutions. The company has nineteen store locations throughout Michigan & Indiana and offers a comprehensive selection of solutions including custom hoses and fittings, pneumatic and hydraulic components, filtration, lubrication equipment, engineered power units, compressed air equipment & more.

SOURCE Exotic Rubber & Plastics Corp.