Expanded Metalworking Process Fluid Solutions at FABTECH 2019

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR), a global leader in process fluid solutions, will be exhibiting its wide range of industrial products at FABTECH 2019 (home.quakerhoughton.com/event/fabtech-2019), at Booth B15077 (Finishing) and Booth D46448 (Tube & Pipe). As the largest metal forming, fabricating, tube & pipe, and welding tradeshow in North America, this event will be held at McCormick Place in Chicago from November 11-14, 2019.

Quaker Houghton will feature key technologies from its comprehensive process fluid portfolio including:

Surface Finishing : HOUGHTO-PREP ® ZP5 cleaner and non-phosphate conversion coating

: cleaner and non-phosphate conversion coating Tube & Pipe : "Front-to-Back" metalworking fluids and coatings featuring QUAKERCOOL ® 700 TP series coolants and QUAKERCOAT ® protective coatings available in UV cured, water based, and solvent based options

: "Front-to-Back" metalworking fluids and coatings featuring series coolants and protective coatings available in UV cured, water based, and solvent based options Metal Forming : HOUGHTO-DRAW ® and QUAKERDRAW ® forming lubricants for drawing and stamping applications

: and forming lubricants for drawing and stamping applications Fluid Monitoring: Continuous concentration monitoring of metalworking fluids with the GREENLIGHT™ fluid measurement system which features a patented sensor that is up to 1000 times more accurate than a typical handheld refractometer

In addition, Quaker Houghton technical expert, Joseph Smith, Surface Finishing Business Development Manager, will be presenting at the FABTECH conference:

"Zero Discharge for Spray Washers" on Tuesday, November 12 th at 8:00 AM during the Lean & Green Cleaning session

For Quaker Houghton's full product line offerings for metalworking operations, visit: home.quakerhoughton.com/#fluidsolutions.

About Quaker Houghton:

Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a robust presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With 4,000 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

