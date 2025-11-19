Expanded Otis Gen3 Core™ Elevator Offers Larger Cabs, More Lifting Capacity for Growing 2-8 Story Building Segment in the U.S. and Canada

Smart connectivity, energy-efficient technology, real-time performance monitoring, and customizable design options make the Gen3 Core elevator ideal for a wide range of low-rise buildings

FARMINGTON, Conn., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With 80% of the buildings in the U.S. standing at 8 stories or less, the newly expanded Gen3 Core elevator from Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company, is designed to meet the needs of this evolving market.

Expanded capacity and performance

The Otis Gen3 Core elevator is now available with new aesthetics, greater load capacities, larger door openings and bigger cabs. These make it an ideal solution for transporting both passengers and heavier items such as medical equipment, large deliveries and office furniture – providing greater flexibility for a wide range of building needs.

"Our upgraded Gen3 Core elevator was inspired by feedback from our customers, who asked us to expand our existing Gen3 Core offering for the growing segment of 2-8 story buildings – and particularly in the residential, office, and health care sectors. We listened, and we're proud to deliver a solution that directly addresses their needs," said Joseph Armas, President, U.S. and Canada, Otis. "The expanded Gen3 Core elevator combines a larger cab with greater lifting capacity, smart connectivity, and energy efficiency for this substantial low-rise market."

Gen3 Core overview

Otis introduced the Gen3 Core elevator in 2023 to deliver a digitally connected elevator solution at a competitive price point for low-rise buildings in the U.S. and Canada.

This expansion builds on its popularity and enables it to more fully serve the low-rise building segment. The Gen3 Core elevator is now available with load capacities up to 5,000 pounds, door openings up to 8 feet, and cabs up to 9 feet, 9 inches tall by 10 feet, 1 inch deep. These make it an ideal solution for transporting both passengers and heavier items such as medical equipment, large deliveries and office furniture – providing greater flexibility for a wide range of building needs.

The Gen3 Core elevator is manufactured at Otis' North American Manufacturing Center of Excellence in Florence, South Carolina, and is designed for short manufacturing lead times and efficient installation. Its compact machine room-less design reduces building requirements.

Technology-driven reliability

The Gen3 Core elevator comes equipped with the Otis ONE® IoT digital platform that when enabled, connects elevators to the cloud enabling real-time monitoring to resolve issues quickly, improve uptime and increase service quality. In addition, facility managers can view their elevator data via the Otis Customer Portal.

Also available with the Otis ONE IoT digital platform is eView™, a sleek and smart customizable in-car display. When an emergency call is placed, the eView screen enables an instant connection with an OTISLINE® customer care representative via a secure voice or video call for added passenger reassurance.

The Gen3 Core elevator is also capable of integrating with autonomous service robots via the Otis Integrated Dispatch™ API.

Sustainable and energy efficient

The Gen3 Core is certified with an Environmental Product Declaration.

Its compact, gearless permanent magnet machine and ReGen™ drive reduce energy consumption by up to 75% compared to conventional systems without regenerative technology. In addition, Otis' patented, coated steel belts do not require any lubrication and last three times longer than conventional ropes. The Otis Pulse™ system continuously monitors the condition of the belts for added assurance.

Stylish

The Gen3 Core elevator features a new aesthetics package, including updated hall buttons, signal fixtures and a refreshed interior car operating panel (COP). Cab finishes and other design options can be explored through the Otis® Create online design tool.

To learn more, visit https://www.otis.com/en/us/products-services/products/gen3

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.4 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.4 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 44,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

Media Contact:

Ed Jacovino

+1 860-674-3351

[email protected]

SOURCE Otis Worldwide Corporation