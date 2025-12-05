Otis New Equipment Project Wins Industry Award

Project at Incheon International Airport, South Korea, recognized by Elevator World

FARMINGTON, Conn., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevator World magazine has selected an Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) project as a winner in its annual Project of the Year awards – recognizing its deep expertise and experience serving airports and major infrastructure projects.

The Incheon International Airport project received the honor in the Moving Walks category. The airport has been expanding its capacity for passengers and cargo to create a global mega air hub able to handle the safe movement and transport of 106 million passengers annually.

Otis moving walks help provide safe and comfortable journeys for passengers at Incheon International Airport.

As part of the construction project to deliver a newly extended Terminal 2, between 2021 and 2024, Otis Elevator Korea installed a total of 172 elevators, escalators and moving walks in the expanded terminal – 20 elevators, 80 escalators and 72 moving walks.

The Otis teams had to plan and deliver the installation meticulously to carefully thread work safely and efficiently around the many elements and stakeholders involved in the reconstruction of this huge infrastructure project. With rigorous project management and effective communication with all stakeholders, they successfully met the complex construction schedules.

The installation included moving walks measuring 125 meters, and two that measure 136 meters. These are Asia's longest continuous moving walks, powered by Otis innovation to deliver a synchronized dual-motor solution – designed to shape the future of travel and help make journeys and connections smoother. The longest moving walk was fully assembled in the factory for inspection and rigorous quality checks before disassembly and shipping to the site. Following on-site installation at the airport, Otis Korea conducted another six rounds of quality testing.

Since Incheon International Airport's official opening in 2001, Otis Korea has installed a total of 650 elevators, escalators and moving walks across the airport, providing safe and comfortable rides for many millions of airport visitors and better access for people of all ages and abilities.

The project will be featured among other winners in Elevator World's January 2026 magazine edition.

Learn more about Otis' contribution at Incheon International Airport.

Learn more about Otis major projects and modernizations at the Otis Global Projects page.

