Expanded Partnership Between NEIB at Cambridge College and Study.com Offers Students Broader Array of Affordable Online Courses For Seamless Degree Completion

BOSTON and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Institute of Business at Cambridge College (NEIB) has expanded a partnership with Study.com, a leading online learning platform. The partnership provides a seamless and efficient way for students to earn an affordable online college degree through Study.com's College Accelerator.

The expanded partnership gives Cambridge College students access to courses offered by both Cambridge College and NEIB at Cambridge College, as well as Study.com's 225 ACE-recommended online courses. In return, NEIB at Cambridge College gives Study.com enrollees and transfer students a streamlined track to degree completion.

Partnership highlights include:

Study.com completers being allowed to transfer up to 90 credits to NEIB.

50% tuition discount at NEIB for students transferring from Study.com.

Degree mapping from Study.com's College Accelerator into a Business Administration degree at NEIB.

"NEIB is proud to have built a partnership with Study.com," said Dr. Donna Viens, Dean of Academic & Student Affairs at NEIB. "To meet our mission of providing an affordable education to all students, it is imperative that we continue to seek out creative relationships, which provide learners with a seamless degree completion. This mutually beneficial partnership provides an additional and extensive list of courses to NEIB students and offers Study.com completers the ability to transfer into a regionally accredited, award-winning NEIB degree program at an exclusive partnership rate. In 2020, students seek the flexibility, affordability, and accessibility that the NEIB/Study.com partnership provides."

Students of NEIB may choose to take Study.com courses as a means to expedite the completion of their degree program, as an alternative to preferred course selections which may have become unavailable, or if their education budget has limited available funding.

"Study.com's College Accelerator saves students thousands in tuition - making higher education accessible and affordable," said Sonia Munoz, Study.com's Vice President of Partnerships and Growth. "Partnering with NEIB expands that accessibility allowing students to pursue a degree from a top-rated, accredited university."

Earlier this year, Cambridge College acquired the New England College of Business and Finance, forming the newly created New England Institute of Business at Cambridge College, and along with it came access to all partnerships and corresponding matriculation agreements the online business school established prior to the acquisition. One of NEIB's partnerships was with Study.com, which began in 2015.

This agreement offers Cambridge College students a broader and greater array of diverse course offerings towards their potential career trajectory, all of which is fully accessible remotely, affordably, and flexibly enough for any individual pursuing a quality degree from an accredited institution of higher education.

About Cambridge College:

Cambridge College provides academically excellent, time-efficient, and cost-effective higher education for a diverse population of adult learners for whom these opportunities may have been limited or denied. The College offers flexible online, undergraduate and graduate degree programs across five locations nationwide in Boston, Springfield and Lawrence, MA; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Inland Empire, CA. Founded in 1971, Cambridge College is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) formerly the Commission on Institutions of Higher Education of the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).

About Study.com

Study.com is a leading online education platform helping learners of all ages excel academically and close skills gaps. Study.com's online courses, short, animated video lessons, and study tools make learning simple for over 30 million students, teachers, and working professionals. Study.com was founded in 2002 and is a privately held company located in Mountain View, Calif. Learn more at https://www.study.com or download the mobile app from the iOS app store or Google Play.

SOURCE Study.com

Related Links

https://www.study.com

