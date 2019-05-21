Expanded Practical Guidance Content For Litigators Available Via Bloomberg Law

ARLINGTON, Va., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Law® today announced the availability of an expanded suite of Practical Guidance resources which includes overviews, checklists, and sample forms and filings that walk attorneys through the legal and logistical issues related to initiating and defending litigation. The new Practical Guidance is complemented by a new Litigation Resources page, which organizes the key research tools and reference materials needed for daily practice, including statutes of limitations, jury instructions, court rules, laws, and regulations. For more information and to request a demo, please visit http://onb-law.com/WQQy50ukZoX.

Together, the new content helps litigators quickly identify relevant legal issues and facilitates the execution of litigation tasks. It is fully integrated with the wealth of litigation tools available on Bloomberg Law, including Points of Law, Smart Code®, and the Dockets database.

"This content was developed based on input from a number of our clients on how we could help them expedite the research process," said Alex Butler, vice president of content and analysis, Bloomberg Law. "Our new Practical Guidance will benefit litigation practice groups by increasing their efficiency and enabling associates to reduce their non-billable time. The new content is another milestone in the expansion of litigation resources on Bloomberg Law and is part of our commitment to our clients to provide them the most robust mix of content, analysis, and technology available."

As with all enhancements to the Bloomberg Law platform, this new Litigation Practical Guidance and the accompanying Litigation Resources expansion are available to Bloomberg Law subscribers at no additional cost.

About Bloomberg Law

Bloomberg Law helps legal professionals provide world-class counsel with access to actionable legal intelligence in a business context. Bloomberg Law delivers a unique combination of practical guidance, comprehensive primary and secondary source material, trusted and exclusive content, news, time-saving practice tools, market data and business intelligence. For more information, visit https://pro.bloomberglaw.com/.

SOURCE Bloomberg Law

Related Links

https://pro.bloomberglaw.com

