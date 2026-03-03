Expandi Limited Acquires Kompass to Create Leading European B2B Data, Media and AI-Powered Marketing Platform

PARIS, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expandi Limited today announced the acquisition of 100% of Kompass in a transformational transaction that creates the largest independent European provider of B2B data, technology, media and services, in a market long dominated by US-based titans.

With this acquisition, the combined group—with more than 250 employees across 8 countries—will be uniquely positioned to deliver true end-to-end solutions to any company in the world looking to promote and sell their products and services to business customers across six continents.

Raffaele Apostoliti will add the CEO responsibility at Kompass to his current role at Expandi, while the current CEO of Kompass will remain as Strategic Advisor ensuring continuity and strategic guidance during the integration phase and all existing shareholders of Kompass will become shareholders of Expandi, confirming their strong support to the project of building an European champion in the B2B tech sector.

A New European Champion in B2B Adtech, Martech and Media

Kompass brings to the new group:

An unmatched database of more than 70 million companies worldwide and an AI powered prospection suite "Easybusiness"

Over 20 international distributors ensuring strong local presence

Kompass.com localized in 25 languages and one of the most visited B2B websites globally and the largest European Marketplace with 4 million visitors monthly, enabling advertisers to reach buyers in more than 50 countries

Expandi contributes:

Market-leading, award-winning technology platforms in B2B Adtech and Martech, widely recognized by global industry analysts

Deep expertise in orchestrating data-driven, multi-channel B2B campaigns for global and regional brands

Together, Expandi and Kompass will form the largest integrated B2B information and activation platform in Europe, combining proprietary data, media reach and execution capabilities under one roof.

Special focus will be given to addressing the large community of importers and exporters who have been recently impacted by higher barriers in world trade and can now leverage a globally recognized platform to promote and sell their products internationally.

From Strategic Alliance to Full Integration

The two organizations entered a strategic alliance in May 2025 and, over the last nine months, have already delivered several joint initiatives, including:

A unified data stack combining Kompass's firmographic and AI search-based intelligence with Expandi's media signals

Integration of Kompass.com with B2BStars.com to create a seamless experience from data discovery to campaign activation

A new generation of AI-based solutions, including:

- A purchase intent offering that uniquely merges media-based behavioral data from Expandi with search-based intent data from Kompass

- AI-driven activity classification that refines segmentation beyond traditional codes

- An online AI product KSales to help users explore markets, identify targets and generate insights in natural language

In the coming months, the new Group will announce additional AI-powered products and services, outlining how its entire offering to clients is being reshaped by artificial intelligence—from audience discovery and scoring to personalized activation and measurement.

Strategic Rationale and Benefits for Clients

By combining Kompass depth and breadth of global B2B data with Expandi Limited's activation platforms and media capabilities, clients will benefit from:

A single partner for data, strategy, media, technology and services across EMEA, the Americas and APAC

Better coverage of mid-market and long-tail accounts, which are often underserved by US-centric providers

Stronger data sovereignty and compliance options for European clients, with infrastructure and teams rooted in Europe

Faster go-to-market: from identifying ideal customers to running omnichannel campaigns and measuring ROI within one integrated ecosystem

Quotes

Raffaele Apostoliti, CEO, Expandi Limited:

"This great acquisition is not just about scale; it is about giving B2B marketers and export-oriented companies a single partner that can support them end-to-end, from data and insight to media activation and measurable business outcomes. We are fully aligned with the leading industry analysts' predictions, B2B marketplaces are becoming essential, integrated components of the modern marketing mix and crucial drivers for the shift to digital self-serve channels, Expandi and Kompass will provide to companies the right solution to 'find and be found' with an increasing usage of AI."

Patrick Coupier, CEO Kompass:

"Kompass has always had a clear mission: to help companies find new customers and grow beyond their domestic markets. We have already developed state of the heart AI powered solutions. But joining forces with Expandi is the natural next step in that journey. Our clients will keep the strengths they know us for—the depth and quality of our global database, an AI assisted query, and our strong local presence—and gain access to powerful new capabilities in digital media, intent data and AI-driven solutions. I am pleased to remain closely involved to support this new chapter and ensure continuity for our teams, partners and customers worldwide."

Mohamed Alaa Saayed, VP & Fellow – Digital Content Services, Frost & Sullivan:

"This acquisition marks a pivotal step in the evolution of the European B2B ecosystem. By combining Kompass's globally trusted company intelligence and marketplace reach with Expandi's activation platforms and AI-driven media capabilities, the group is creating a rare, end-to-end B2B data and engagement platform. We increasingly see B2B marketplaces and data-driven media converging into core components of modern go-to-market strategies, and Expandi–Kompass is exceptionally well positioned to lead that shift, particularly for mid-market and export-oriented companies."

About Expandi

Expandi Group is a leading European provider of B2B marketing technology and data solutions, serving clients across multiple countries with award-winning platforms for audience targeting, campaign activation, and performance measurement. With offices in London, Madrid, Milan, Munich and Paris, Expandi combines proprietary technology with deep industry expertise to help B2B brands accelerate growth.

About Kompass

Founded over 80 years ago, Kompass has built the world's most comprehensive B2B company database, covering 70 million businesses across six continents. Through its network of international distributors and its flagship platform Kompass.com—available in 25 languages and attracting 4 million monthly visitors—Kompass connects buyers and suppliers globally, with particular strength in manufacturing, international trade, and industrial sectors.

