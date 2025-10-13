Expanding Childcare Access, Affordability Could Unlock $12B in Annual Economic Gains for Arizona

New analysis reveals childcare's role as critical infrastructure

PHOENIX, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Addressing the accessibility and affordability of childcare in Arizona could generate $12.4 billion in annual economic output, support more than 115,000 jobs statewide, and give Arizona families up to $9,300 more per year in household income, according to new findings from Unlocking Potential: Turn Arizona's Priorities into Economic Gains, released by Center for the Future of Arizona (CFA).

Conducted by Rounds Consulting Group, the study quantifies the measurable returns Arizona could realize by addressing voters' priorities, including accessible and affordable childcare. It finds that childcare isn't just a family issue — it's vital to workforce participation, continued education and training, and long-term growth.

Childcare access and affordability is one of five voter priorities analyzed in Unlocking Potential — the first-ever economic analysis of the Arizona Voters' Agenda. Through years of research, CFA has found that voters across political and generational lines not only agree on high priority topics but also want long-term planning and decisions that move beyond political cycles. Other areas analyzed in this series include dual enrollment, post-secondary attainment, housing affordability, and transportation infrastructure. The new findings paint a picture of how, together, these priorities form essential infrastructure for Arizona.

Key Childcare Access & Affordability Findings at a Glance

The analysis reveals the broad and lasting economic benefits:

$12.4 billion in total economic output: The total boost to Arizona's economy from more parents being able to learn, work and earn, employers gaining reliable workers, and increased spending.

115,000 jobs supported statewide: Both jobs created in the childcare industry and those supported across the broader economy when parents can work or return to work. It also reduces costly absenteeism and turnover for employers.

$465 million in new state and local tax revenues annually: Economic gains ripple through local communities, increasing spending and taxes that fund public priorities.

$9,300 more per household each year: Families could save through reduced care costs and greater workforce participation, providing financial stability and boosting consumer spending.

All findings, methodology, and resources are available at arizonafuture.org/UnlockPotential.

SOURCE Center for the Future of Arizona