Expanding Healthcare Access for Women's Health -- Noul Unveils AI-Automated Cervical Cancer Diagnostics Solution at CES 2026

Dramatically cuts diagnostic workflows by 80%…delivering results in under 20 minutes

Decentralized , fully automated diagnostic model helps reduce healthcare infrastructure gaps and supports WHO's 2030 cervical cancer screening goals

Eco-friendly, sustainable AI diagnostics with NGSI solid-staining—no methanol, minimal reagents, near-zero wastewater, full diagnostic performance

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Noul Co., Ltd. (CEO: David Lim), a company specializing in AI-powered blood and cancer diagnostics, today announced that it will debut its AI-based cervical cancer diagnostic solution, miLab™ CER, in the North American market at CES 2026. The company aims to address the persistent lack of access to cervical cancer screening faced by women worldwide due to healthcare infrastructure limitations.

Noul's AI-based cervical cancer diagnostic solution, miLab™ CER

During CES 2026, Noul will showcase miLab CER and its automated, AI-powered diagnostic technologies at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), North Hall, Booth #8005. As interest continues to grow in AI technologies that address real-world healthcare challenges, miLab CER demonstrates how cervical cancer diagnostics—traditionally dependent on skilled personnel and centralized infrastructure—can be automated to reduce structural barriers and expand access in diverse clinical settings.

Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable and treatable cancers when detected early, yet it remains a leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women, with approximately 660,000 new cases and 350,000 deaths reported globally each year. These outcomes are largely driven by structural healthcare access gaps stemming from complex diagnostic workflows, reliance on highly trained cytopathologists, and centralized laboratory systems. In response, the World Health Organization (WHO) has set a key target to increase global cervical cancer screening coverage to 70% by 2030.

Noul's miLab CER is the solution that automates the overall cervical cancer diagnostic process in 20 minutes, covering key steps from cervical cell slide staining and digital imaging to AI-based analysis and report generation, all within a single compact device. By automating what traditionally required approximately 25 manual staining and preparation steps, miLab CER enables fast, consistent, and high-quality diagnostics even in resource-limited settings.

Designed with sustainability in mind, it incorporates the world's first NGSI (Next Generation Staining and Immunostaining) solid-staining technology, eliminating the use of methanol, minimizing reagent consumption, and generating virtually no wastewater, all while maintaining high diagnostic performance. In performance evaluations, miLab CER demonstrated 93.9% sensitivity and 97.8% specificity (ASCUS+ criteria[1]), achieving diagnostic accuracy comparable to conventional expert-led pathology assessments.

"CES is a global stage where technology demonstrates its potential to solve real societal challenges," said David Lim, CEO of Noul. "miLab CER was developed to address disparities in women's health caused by uneven healthcare access. By enabling consistent cervical cancer diagnostics anywhere in the world, we aim to advance global health equity while leading a shift toward more consumer-centric diagnostic models."

In recognition of both its technological innovation and global health impact, miLab CER was recommended for use by Unitaid in 2024, alongside solutions from leading global diagnostics companies such as Roche and Hologic. Building on its cervical cancer solution, Noul plans to extend its automated AI diagnostic technologies to additional disease areas, further expanding healthcare access and advancing health equity across cancer diagnostics.

[1] ASCUS+ refers to a classification defined under the Bethesda System, the international standard for cervical cytology (Pap test). It includes ASCUS (Atypical Squamous Cells of Undetermined Significance) and all abnormal cervical findings that require additional testing or follow-up.

