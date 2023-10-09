Expanding Horizons: Global Lung Marker Market to Thrive on Growing Geriatric Population and Government Healthcare Initiatives

DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Lung Marker Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. 

The global lung marker market demonstrated a significant presence in 2022, reaching a market size of US$ 393.0 Million.The market is poised for substantial growth, with expectations to reach US$ 731.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the period of 2023-2028.

Lung Markers: Enhancing Lung Diagnosis and Intervention

Lung markers play a vital role in lung intervention procedures, surgeries, and diagnostics. They are primarily used for detecting, diagnosing, predicting, and monitoring lung tumors, which guide the treatment of patients. These markers serve as valuable tools for identifying cancer, complementing various imaging tests and biopsy procedures. Lung markers find extensive application in thoracoscopic surgeries across hospitals, ambulatory surgical clinics, specialty clinics, and various healthcare facilities.

Market Drivers:

  • Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders: The global surge in respiratory disorders, such as pleural effusion, pleural mesothelioma, and pleural plaque, is attributed to increased air pollution levels. This, coupled with factors like passive smoking and family history of lung cancer, drives the demand for lung markers.
  • Growing Geriatric Population: The aging population, coupled with lifestyles leading to a high smoking rate, elevates the risk of respiratory disorders.
  • Government Healthcare Expenditures: Governments worldwide are increasing healthcare expenditures to facilitate early diagnosis and treatment of life-threatening diseases like lung cancer, fueling the demand for lung markers.
  • Investments in R&D: Rising investments in research and development activities related to lung cancer diagnostics and treatment contribute to the growing demand for lung markers.
  • Widespread Usage: The extensive use of lung markers in hospitals, surgery centers, clinics, and their therapeutic applications further fuels market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends and forecasts for various segments:

Cancer Type:

  • Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
  • Small Cell Lung Cancer (SCLC)

Marker Type:

  • EGFR
  • EML4-ALK
  • KRAS
  • BRAF
  • Others

End User:

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Labs
  • Others

Regions Covered:

  • North America (United States, Canada)
  • Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
  • Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others)
  • Middle East and Africa (Turkey, Iran, Others)

Leading Players in the Industry:

Prominent companies in the global lung marker market include Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., Fujirebio Europe N.V., Hologic, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers, and BioSpace, Inc.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

  1. How has the global lung marker market performed, and what is the growth outlook until 2028?
  2. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global lung marker market?
  3. What are the key regional markets in the lung marker industry?
  4. How is the market segmented based on cancer type, marker type, and end user?
  5. What factors are driving and challenging the lung marker market?
  6. Who are the key players in the global lung marker market, and what is the competitive landscape?

News Releases in Similar Topics

