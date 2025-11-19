Expanding in Greensboro, North Carolina: InFocus Eyecare Welcomes Dunn Family Eye Care

GREENSBORO, N.C., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InFocus Eyecare, a growing network of more than 25 full-scope optometry practices, is pleased to announce its partnership with Dunn Family Eye Care, led by Dr. Peter K. Dunn. This marks InFocus Eyecare's third location in North Carolina and its second in Greensboro.

Dunn Family Eye Care has been a trusted provider of comprehensive vision care in Greensboro, offering thorough eye exams, designer eyewear, and specialized services for patients of all ages. Patients will continue to receive care from Dr. Dunn and his experienced team, now supported by the resources and support of InFocus Eyecare.

"We're thrilled to partner with Dr. Dunn and his exceptional team," said Ryan Williams, CEO of InFocus Eyecare. "Together, we'll continue delivering personalized, high-quality eye care in Greensboro, while expanding the services and support available to patients across our growing network."

This partnership extends InFocus Eyecare's presence in Central North Carolina, joining its existing Greensboro and statewide locations, and reinforces its commitment to providing trusted, patient-centered eye care.

About InFocus Eyecare

InFocus Eyecare is dedicated to promoting healthy vision for all ages through comprehensive vision care that focuses on patient experience and personalized service. With practices in seven states across the eastern United States, each location offers thorough eye exams and a curated selection of eyewear. We are committed to supporting independent optometry practices as part of our family of care. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.infocuseyecare.com.

For further information, contact:

Brooke Sowa

Chief Strategy Officer

InFocus Eyecare

[email protected]

SOURCE InFocus Eyecare