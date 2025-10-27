InFocus Eyecare Strengthens Central Florida Presence through Partnership with College Optical Express

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InFocus Eyecare, a growing network of more than 25 full-scope optometry practices, is pleased to announce its newest partnership with College Optical Express, located on the University of Central Florida (UCF) campus and led by Dr. Charles Descheneaux.

For years, College Optical Express has provided comprehensive eye care and eyewear services to UCF students, faculty, and the surrounding community. Patients will continue to see Dr. Descheneaux and the same trusted team, now supported by the expanded resources and network of InFocus Eyecare.

"This partnership with College Optical Express marks another step in our mission to expand access to patient-centered, doctor-led eyecare." said Ryan Williams, CEO of InFocus Eyecare. "Together, we'll continue building a network that delivers exceptional outcomes and personalized service across every location."

This partnership strengthens InFocus Eyecare's growing presence in Central Florida, joining recent expansions in Winter Park and other communities across the state.

About InFocus Eyecare

InFocus Eyecare is dedicated to promoting healthy vision for all ages through comprehensive vision care that focuses on patient experience and personalized service. With practices in seven states across the eastern United States, each location offers thorough eye exams and a curated selection of eyewear. We are committed to supporting independent optometry practices as part of our family of care. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.infocuseyecare.com.

