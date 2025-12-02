Expanding Innovations Announces Leadership Realignment to Support Record Growth and Upcoming Product Launches

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding Innovations™ (EI), an emerging leader in expandable implant technology for spine surgery, today announced a strategic leadership transition designed to support the company's accelerating growth and expanding operational needs.

Ron Sacher, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of Expanding Innovations, will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer. Current CEO Robert Jaramillo will transition into the leadership role of President and Chief Operating Officer, where he will oversee day-to-day operations and execution across the organization.

This leadership realignment comes at a pivotal moment for the company. Expanding Innovations is entering a significant inflection point with more than half a dozen new products scheduled for launch over the next 12–18 months, coupled with rapid development of multiple operating room–based enabling technologies aimed at helping surgeons optimize patient outcomes.

"Expanding Innovations has reached an exciting phase in its evolution," said Ron Sacher. "With record growth, nationwide demand, and a transformative set of technologies on the horizon, these expanded roles for Rob and me ensure that EI can continue to deliver exceptional value to surgeons, health systems, and—most importantly—patients."

Robert Jaramillo added, "I am energized to take on this critical and strategic operational role as we bring groundbreaking new solutions to market. Our team is aligned, motivated and ready for the next stage of growth."

This leadership transition follows the recent addition of Timothy J. Scannell to the company's Board of Directors, further strengthening Expanding Innovations' executive and governance capabilities. These enhancements underscore the company's confidence in its long-term strategy and its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of service, support, and innovation as the organization scales.

About Expanding Innovations

Expanding Innovations™ is an emerging leader in expandable implant technology for spine surgery. The company's non-screw-based X-PAC® Expandable Interbody Cages feature a patented lift-and-lock mechanism designed to mitigate post-operative cage collapse and vertebral body subsidence while providing enhanced tactile feedback and secure fixation. With more than 18,000 cages implanted nationwide, X-PAC technology continues to earn strong surgeon adoption and trust. Expanding Innovations is advancing its platform with additional technologies and portfolio expansions planned for 2026 & 2027.

SOURCE Expanding Innovations