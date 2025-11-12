Expanding Innovations Appoints Timothy J. Scannell to Board of Directors

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding Innovations™ (EI), an emerging leader in expandable implant technology for spine surgery, today announced the appointment of Timothy J. Scannell to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ron Sacher, Executive Chairman of Expanding Innovations, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Tim to our Board. He brings a wealth of experience and critical perspectives that align closely with our strategic priorities. Tim's exceptional background leading high-performing commercial organizations in the medical technology sector—including his tenure as President and Chief Operating Officer of Stryker Corporation—will make him an invaluable addition to our team. We look forward to working with Tim as we pursue the exciting opportunities ahead and position EI for continued growth."

Mr. Scannell commented, "It is an honor to join Expanding Innovations' Board. I have long admired the company's mission, accomplishments, and commitment to innovation. I look forward to drawing on my experience to help EI continue delivering meaningful outcomes for patients, employees, and shareholders."

Timothy J. Scannell Biography

Mr. Scannell brings over 30 years of experience and success delivering market-leading results from his leadership roles at Stryker Corporation ("Stryker"), one of the world's leading medical technology companies. He served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Stryker from 2018 to 2021, overseeing all of Stryker's commercial businesses and regions globally. Prior to this, he served as group president for Stryker's MedSurg & Neurotechnology businesses for ten years. Mr. Scannell currently serves as a director and non-executive chairman of the board of directors for Insulet Corporation and is a director on the boards of Novocure Limited and Masimo. Mr. Scannell also serves on the boards of several private companies including Regenity Biosciences, Longevity Neuro Solutions, and CereVasc, Inc. Mr. Scannell attended the University of Notre Dame, where he received a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and Marketing and his Master of Business Administration.

About Expanding Innovations

Expanding Innovations™ is an emerging medical device leader in expandable implant technology for spine surgery. Committed to solving the most formidable clinical problems faced by today's spine surgeons, EI recognized the need to develop a next-generation expandable interbody cage platform that would mitigate the incidence of post-op cage collapse and vertebral body subsidence. Rising to the challenge, EI developed a revolutionary, NON-SCREW-based expandable cage that surgeons and patients can count on. X-PAC® Expandable Interbody Cages replace the traditional inner implant drive screw with a patented lift and lock expansion mechanism that provides exceptional tactile feedback to the surgeon throughout implant expansion and robust locking of the implant upon completion of expansion. With over 18,000 cages implanted, surgeon adoption and trust in X-PAC Expandable Interbody Cage technology continues to grow across the United States. Expanding Innovations continues to innovate with significant technology advancements and planned expansion of its X-PAC Portfolio in 2026.

