Expansa Recognized on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for the First Time

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expansa, a provider of turnkey water treatment systems, announced today it has been named to the Inc. 5000 List, an annual list recognizing the fastest-growing, privately held companies in America. Ranked within the top 30% nationwide, the company achieved %338 three-year growth, ranking it No. 1,528 overall. This prestigious recognition marks a significant milestone for Expansa, highlighting the company's exceptional growth and dedication to providing top-quality products and services to its customers.

Expansa's impressive growth trajectory is driven by its commitment to reducing drag in our day-to-day business processes, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence. As a company that specializes in Mobile Water Treatment Systems, Design Build Services, and Operations and Care Services for systems ranging from 50 gpm to 5000 gpm, Expansa has successfully carved out a strong position in the market, serving a diverse clientele across multiple industrial verticals while growing its geographic footprint. The company's consistent focus on delivering high-quality solutions has earned it a reputation as a trusted partner in the industry.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list is a direct result of our commitment to our customers," said Brett Ragon, President of Expansa. "Every day we go to work with the idea that the Customer is not an interruption of our work, but the purpose of it. This recognition symbolizes this philosophy and is also a huge win for our team. We feel like we're just getting started and thrilled to see what the next chapter holds."

The Inc. 5000 list is a prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, based on revenue growth over a three-year period. As a 2024 honoree, Expansa joins an elite group of companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth, leadership, and innovation.

Recently, Expansa has successfully launched its Resin Regeneration Facility in Houston, TX, and strengthened its position in the Mobile Water Services market. This new facility will allow Expansa to continue to capitalize on the synergies within its other business units.

For detailed insights into the complete results of the 43rd edition of the inc. 5000, including the comprehensive company profiles and an interactive database that allows sorting by industry, location, and other parameters, please visit inc.com/inc5000/2024

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Expansa builds on a rich tradition of commitment of providing premium water treatment services at a great value to our customers. Expansa provides turnkey water treatment solutions to the Power, Mining, HPI, CPI, NGL, Food Processing, Semiconductor, and Municipal Industries. Each project is customized by our multidisciplinary team to meet your specific needs. We offer equipment, products, and services in support for industrial water processing from 50 to 2500 gpm. Our core services are listed below

1. Design Build Services

2. Build Own Operate Maintain (BOOM)

3. Mobile Water Systems

4. Emergency Water Services

5. Operations & Care Services

