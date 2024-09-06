Expats savor culture, flavor in Lanxi

JINHUA, China, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Lanxi, a county-level city in Jinhua, East China's Zhejiang province, is a commercial hub and a cultural landmark. An expat group visited Lanxi from Sept 3 to 4 to immerse themselves in its unique traditions and way of life.

Expats make their own Wuju Opera masks in Lanxi, Zhejiang province on Sept 3. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Their journey began in Xiali village, the hometown of the renowned Chinese dramatist and drama theorist Li Yu (1611-80), often called "William Shakespeare of the East". The visitors learned about the stories about Li and experienced Wuju Opera, an intangible cultural heritage item of Lanxi.

Mohammed Al-Zouba, a social media influencer from Yemen, expressed his admiration for Wuju Opera's unique charm and exquisite performances. He took photos and shot videos to share the allure of Wu Opera with more international friends.

The expats explored Yongchang Ancient Street, the most well-preserved ancient street in Jinhua, where the legacy of the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing (1644-1911) dynasties meets the vibrancy of modern life. Walking these historic streets allowed them to experience the slow-paced urban life in Lanxi.

In Youbu town, visitors tasted the renowned Youbu Morning Tea. They were impressed by the variety of delicacies and the unique handmade preparation methods. This wasn't just a culinary experience but also a fascinating cultural journey.

They also visited Zhuge town in Lanxi, a picturesque settlement where descendants of Zhuge Liang (181-234), then prime minister of the Shu Kingdom (222-263), reside.

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn