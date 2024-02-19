Expecting a USD 6.51 billion rise in the Clay Market between 2022-2027, Analyzing growth specifically in the ceramic segment- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The clay market size is estimated to increase by USD 6.51 billion from 2022 to 202. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. This clay market research report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (ceramic and non-ceramic), application (tableware, sanitaryware, and medical applications), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The market share growth by the ceramic segment will be significant during the forecast period. Growing construction activity across the globe is increasing the demand for building materials such as flooring, wall, and ceiling materials. Ceramic tiles are used not only for floors but also for walls and ceilings. Many ceramic manufacturers use clay to achieve the desired plasticity and reduce the negative effects on the whiteness and drying properties of ceramic materials during drying. The fine particle size of ceramic powder clay is waterproof. Such factors will increase the segment growth during the forecast period. To procure the data - Buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Clay Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.2% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,515.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Based on geography, the global clay market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global clay market. APAC is estimated to account for 39% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the high foreign investment in land development, hotels, office buildings, international exhibition halls, and the construction and operation of large theme parks are increasing in the region. Due to these factors, the demand for sanitary ware, wall and floor tiles, and other ceramics is expected to increase in the region, which will increase the demand for clay. This, in turn, will fuel regional market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

The clay market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Active Minerals International LLC, Austin White Lime Co.Ltd., Burgess Pigment Co., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Ecobat LLC, Eczacibasi Holding AS, Edgar Minerals Inc., Gleason Clay Co., Imerys S.A., Industrial Minerals Co., KaMin LLC, Lhoist SA, Minerals Technologies Inc., Old Hickory Clay Co., Plainsman Clays Ltd., Quartz Works GmbH, Rasheed Performance Minerals, Reade International Corp., SCR Sibelco NV, and Superior Clay Corp

Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The growth of the construction industry is the key factor driving the growth. The growth in the construction sector is expected to have a direct impact on the growth. Increasing demand for traditional ceramic products such as floor tiles and tableware will positively impact. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to offer many opportunities for players, while the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America are estimated to emerge as majors during the forecast period. Moreover, the significant increase in disposable income of individuals around the world is another factor that is likely to drive the growth as consumers increasingly spend on high-quality ceramic products during the forecast period.

The adoption of new construction materials is the primary trend.

Volatile raw material prices are major challenges impeding the growth. For Insights on the dynamics & segmentations VIEW PDF SAMPLE !

The Clay Market thrives on its diverse chemical composition, comprising minerals, metal oxides, and organic dyes. Its hardness and ability to withstand high temperatures make it invaluable in various industries. Particularly in 3D printing, where clay is utilized to create intricate 3D models, highlighting its versatility. Industrial clays like Sepiolite parigolsquite find applications in rubber production, acting as catalysts and enhancing properties. Moreover, clay plays a crucial role in the production of ceramics and refractories, essential components in construction and manufacturing sectors. With continuous innovations and advancements, the industry remains dynamic, catering to a wide range of industrial needs and applications.

It is a versatile material used in various applications such as concrete, paints, coatings, fireplaces, and boilers. It's also utilized in specialized processes like glass fusing and ceramic furnaces, including high-temperature furnaces. Clay serves as a shield in heat generators, power plants, and chimneys, offering durability and fireproof qualities essential for construction projects and buildings. Its adaptability ensures it's a cornerstone in numerous industries, providing structural integrity and aesthetic appeal. As a primary component in fireproof materials, clay plays a crucial role in ensuring safety and longevity in construction and industrial settings. Its widespread use underscores its importance in modern infrastructure and manufacturing processes.

TOC

Executive Summary Landscape Sizing Historic Size Five Forces Analysis Segmentation by End-User Segmentation by Application Segmentation by Geography Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

