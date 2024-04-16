EXPEDIA SUMMER TRAVEL OUTLOOK RELEASED: REVEALS HOW TO SAVE UP TO $265 ON SUMMER AIRFARE

The sweet spot for saving around 15% on flights to summer's trending destinations is 21 to 60 days out

SEATTLE, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is in the air, but the clock is ticking for travelers to lock in summer travel plans. According to the Expedia® Summer Travel Outlook, released today, searches for summer trips are up year-over-year for flights and lodging,1 and the window is open now to save on summer airfare. Top destinations tempting U.S. travelers include major cities like New York and London, as well as beach destinations like Cancun and Honolulu.

France is also a summer hotspot as Paris and surrounding areas prepare to host a major global sports event in late July. Expedia's data reveals a massive surge in searches for accommodations during these dates in cities including Yvelines (+520%), Lyon (+310%) and Marseille (+200%).2

To help travelers plan for what's shaping up to be a busy summer travel season, Expedia's Summer Travel Outlook uncovers crucial tips, including:

Book summer flights 21 to 60 days out. Last year, travelers booking during this window saved around 15% for domestic and international travel. 3 That means the window to save on Memorial Day Weekend travel will close by May 2 .

That means the window to save on Memorial Day Weekend travel will close by . Depart on a Monday (international flights) or Tuesday (domestic flights). Travelers saved around 15% compared to those that departed on Thursday and Friday. 3

Fly during mid-to-late August. It's less busy and can yield savings of up to $265 on roundtrip tickets compared to the last week of June when average fares peak. 3

on roundtrip tickets compared to the last week of June when average fares peak. The Fourth of July is on Thursday, and the week leading up to the holiday is expected to be the busiest time to fly this summer.3

"The sweet spot for booking your summer trip is right around the corner, but there's still a bit of time to figure out your vacation plans and lock in those flights at a great rate," says Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations. "The cheat sheet is easy this year — book one to two months out and save around 15%, whether you're taking the family to the beach in Florida or summering in Paris."

Read the full Expedia Summer Travel Outlook here, which includes top destinations and tips for saving on airfare and hotels.

