Expedient Achieves VMware Cloud Service Provider Pinnacle Status in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedient , a leading provider of secure and scalable cloud infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce that the company is now a VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Pinnacle tier partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program for North America. This underscores the company's commitment to delivering innovative hybrid cloud solutions and managed services.

"Expedient has been delivering infrastructure solutions that leverage VMware for more than 17 years. As a result, we've accumulated expertise and achieved a track record of success helping our clients optimize their workloads," says Jonathan Rosenson, Expedient President and Chief Operating Officer. "This recognition not only validates our history as a leading VMware solutions provider but also empowers us to provide unmatched value and support to our clients as they navigate the complexities of today's hybrid cloud landscape."

Expedient VMware Cloud Service Provider Offerings as a Pinnacle Partner

As a Pinnacle partner, Expedient is helping customers navigate the proliferation of options and complexity within a hybrid cloud environment. Through the years, Expedient has helped influence the VMware roadmap for cloud service provider partners through tight collaboration with VMware engineering teams, helping to keep clients at the forefront of technological innovation. Expedient leverages VMware as a foundational building block to provide a seamless and secure hybrid cloud experience.

Expedient offers a comprehensive suite of VMware cloud solutions to alleviate infrastructure management burdens for businesses. This encompasses delivering VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) capabilities, granting clients full control over their cloud environments, spanning CPU, GPU, memory, and storage resources. Expedient's VCSP Pinnacle partner status also grants access to senior VMware engineers, reinforcing the company's commitment and reputation as experts in cloud migration.

Additionally, Expedient is integrating the latest full stack VCF platform into its service portfolio to facilitate infrastructure modernization with an optimal total cost of ownership (TCO). This integration aims to leverage VCF's new license portability feature, establishing a flexible hybrid cloud experience for clients. With 15 strategically positioned data centers offering colocation, Expedient guarantees reliable, secure, and low-latency connectivity. Through its unique Cloud Different ™ methodology, the company equips organizations with flexibility to navigate inevitable shifts in technology and business trends.

"As a Pinnacle partner, Expedient's expertise, experience and influence in the industry will play a crucial role in helping to lead our customers on their cloud journey," says Ahmar Mohamed, Vice President, Partners, Managed Services, and Solutions GTM, VMware Cloud Foundation Division at Broadcom. "The VCSP Pinnacle tier is designed to build stronger relationships with our most valued VCSP partners to help customers implement a highly efficient cloud operating model that combines public cloud scale and agility with private cloud security and performance."

Pinnacle is the highest program level in the Broadcom Advantage Partner program. Pinnacle partners are Broadcom's most invested and strategic partners, boasting extensive certifications, a track record of significant sales and service achievements, and broad international coverage. Holding Pinnacle status signifies a partner's deep technological know-how and proficiency in addressing the most intricate client issues. Broadcom works in close partnership with Pinnacle partners, including co-selling to mutual clients, to provide the foundational technology that drives the digital landscape.

About Expedient

Expedient is a Full-Stack Cloud Service Provider, helping companies transform their IT operations through award-winning hybrid cloud solutions and managed infrastructure services. These services range from cloud migration, disaster recovery, virtual desktop infrastructure, data center colocation, to edge computing, as well as enterprise AI, security, and compliance, among others.

The company's Cloud Different™️ approach provides clients with best of breed solutions backed by "white glove" services and support. Previously named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year and acknowledged in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Expedient gives clients a flexible on-ramp to the cloud, supporting the optimization and delivery of all applications (both core essential and cloud native). Also, the company's data centers comply with various regulatory mandates, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) service. For more information, visit expedient.com .

