Expedient Expands Again, Adds Fifth Ohio Data Center

The addition affords Expedient even more capacity as one of the biggest data center and managed cloud service providers in the Midwest

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to expand and extend access to its portfolio of colocation and managed infrastructure services, Expedient today announced that it has added the former Nationwide data center, near Columbus, Ohio, to help meet continued market demand. The expansion represents the company's 15th data center in the US, while further solidifying Expedient as the leading data center and managed cloud service provider in the Midwest.

The news underscores Expedient's dedication to bolstering its footprint and services capabilities in both Ohio and across the US. This 102,000 sq ft., state-of-the-art facility augments the company's ability to deliver best-of-breed IT solutions with production space to accommodate more than 33,000 physical servers, with 3-megawatts (MW) of initial power capacity, that will be increased to 7.5 MW in the future. The new facility stands as Expedient's largest data center in Ohio and is one of five pivotal facilities in the state, providing national and local clients with the company's renowned Full-Stack Cloud Service Provider capabilities.

As in all Expedient data centers, the new facility enables Expedient clients to seamlessly co-locate their existing IT investments alongside Expedient's cloud platforms and at the same time, connect to external hyperscale environments, unlocking greater flexibility and efficiency. This expansion aligns with Expedient's broader growth nationwide, where 15 facilities cover 10 geographically dispersed markets, including recent additions in Milwaukee, Denver, and Phoenix.

Nationwide and Expedient have entered into a long-term agreement whereby Nationwide continues as landlord of the facility and Expedient takes full operational control and responsibility for future upgrade and expansion investment. The new Expedient data center will serve Nationwide's existing requirements and have significant additional capacity to serve clients across Expedient's full stake of cloud infrastructure and colocation services.

"Expedient has expressed interest in this facility for a while. Modernization of our infrastructure has allowed us to decrease our footprint to less than half of the facility, so it made logistical and financial sense to move forward and partner with Expedient," says Nationwide Chief Technology and Information Security Officer Todd Lukens.

The new data center will provide Expedient's traditional colocation, cloud-based and IT infrastructure services, to the company's growing client base in the region, which includes Nationwide, Bob Evans Farms, and Stanley Steemer to name a few. Expedient's full stack IT Infrastructure offering empowers customers to optimize operations, performance, and costs across various environments, including colocation, public, private, or multi-cloud.

The facility will act as an onramp to the Expedient Enterprise Cloud by providing access to the company's Expedient CTRL suite of capabilities which make it possible for clients to improve overall enterprise efficiencies, especially in the areas of data management, automation, security, and networking. All Expedient facilities offer access to its fully redundant 100 Gbps, high-speed network connectivity with Internet access and a direct connection to hyperscale cloud providers.

"We are expanding our footprint to meet the rapidly growing demand for our services," says Bryan Smith, CEO of Expedient. "This facility helps us deliver transformative IT and emerging AI capabilities to our client's data across various cloud environments. It is our Cloud Different™ approach that accommodates enterprise applications running on a variety of different platforms, allowing clients to transition to the cloud at their own pace and access value-added managed services effortlessly. In addition, clients can co-locate equipment they own and have it directly adjacent to their Expedient cloud platforms, which eliminates all network latency and data transfer fees, resulting in savings of more than 20 percent on their typical cloud costs."

The new Columbus data center is designed to exceed the criteria of a Tier 3 data center, as defined by the Uptime Institute's Data Center Classification System. Redundant power and cooling infrastructure systems are available within the data center, which includes five standby generators. For more information on the data center click here.

About Expedient

Expedient is a Full-Stack Cloud Service Provider, helping companies transform their IT operations through award-winning multi-cloud solutions and managed infrastructure services. These services range from cloud migration, disaster recovery, virtual desktop infrastructure, data center colocation, to edge computing, as well as enterprise AI, security, and compliance, among others.

The company's Cloud Different™️ approach provides clients with best of breed solutions backed by "white glove" services and support. Previously named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year and acknowledged in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Expedient gives customers a flexible on-ramp to the cloud, supporting the optimization and delivery of all applications (both core essential and cloud native). Also, the company's data centers comply with various regulatory mandates, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) service. For more information, visit expedient.com.

