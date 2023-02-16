Expedient Announces Expedient Edge

Company launches comprehensive edge platform to integrate operational and information technology into a cloud operating model with an entry-point appealing to a broad array of companies across various industry sectors and sizes.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedient today announced a comprehensive end-to-end platform combining built-for-purpose hardware with unprecedented visibility and monitoring, designed to integrate remote environments with an organization's central cloud operations. Expedient Edge brings together close to a dozen consumption-based managed services along with remote management. Services include virtual machines, containers, backup, licensing, security, patching and disaster recovery, all in a package built to be set up and deployed by non-IT remote staff.

Expedient Edge is built in partnerships with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE), VMware (NYSE: VMW) and other leading IT innovators. "Data is increasingly being processed and created at the edge, and by collaborating with industry leaders like Expedient, we are helping organizations efficiently and securely manage data in any environment," said Gerald Kleyn, vice president and general manager, HPC Solutions & Hardware Platform Engineering, HPC & AI at HPE. "By delivering the HPE Edgeline EL8000 Converged Edge System in Expedient Edge, Expedient's customers gain a rugged and compact system designed to power a range of workloads in harsh edge environments."

Expedient Edge delivers the following capabilities:

Highly available – The platform is deployed with a minimum of three nodes for N+1 redundancy, ensuring your workloads will be available when needed.

Organizations are increasingly looking at edge as a priority for their long-term IT and business strategy. In fact, a recent analyst note published by 451 Research summarizing survey results, cited1 that "almost all respondents (89%) agree with the notion that their digital transformation objectives depend on building efficient and performant edge computing architecture."

"Many organizations that are intrigued by a cloud model at the 'edge' turn to hyperscale cloud providers and are oftentimes shocked at the barriers to entry," said Expedient CEO Bryan Smith. Optimizing the "edge" is an essential element of many organizations' digital transformation initiatives. "But solutions available till now have been too expensive, too complex, or too limited in functionality. With Expedient Edge, we flip the script. At less than a 10th of the entry price of comparable offerings, yet packing the essential cloud service organizations seek, Expedient Edge is poised to reshape the edge, unify OT (Operational Technology) and IT (Information Technology), and help organizations achieve their business outcomes."

Expedient Edge will come to market via direct and indirect channels, the latter offering proven industry expertise to maximize value and impact. "Connection's Manufacturing Practice helps thousands of manufacturing clients integrate, automate, and transform manufacturing processes at the edge every day," said Ryan Spurr, Manufacturing Strategy Director, at Connection. "We're excited to partner with Expedient on their newly released Expedient Edge platform. Through an affordable and simple-to-deploy business model, we'll deliver valuable business outcomes with high performance, low latency, high-resiliency applications, and advanced capabilities. Expedient Edge makes operational business initiatives easy to deploy, scale, and deliver quick time-to-value, a must for modern manufacturers looking to grow, differentiate, and reduce costs."

Expedient Edge is available immediately through Expedient and a national network of value-add solution providers. For more information, visit www.expedient.com/services/edge. Starting at $2,000 per site per month, Expedient Edge is poised to disrupt the market where hyperscale cloud vendors options are priced 10X more.

About Expedient

Expedient is a full stack cloud service provider, helping companies transform their IT operations through award-winning multi-cloud solutions and managed infrastructure services including enterprise cloud, disaster recovery, virtual desktop infrastructure, data center colocation, edge computing, security and compliance, and more. The company's Cloud Different™️ approach provides an on-ramp to the cloud, supporting the optimization and delivery of all applications (both core essential and cloud native). Named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year and acknowledged in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Expedient eases a customer's transition to the cloud by providing curated and bundled best of breed solutions backed by "white glove" services and support. Expedient data centers are compliant with a variety of regulatory mandates, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) service.

1 Edge initiatives are driving new spending and new vendor relationships – Highlights from VotE: Edge Infrastructure & Services by Tiny Haynes, Brian Partridge, 451 Research, December 13, 2022

