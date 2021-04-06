Expedient Delivers Multi-Cloud Cyber Security Solutions to Protect All Workloads, Applications, and Systems

PITTSBURGH, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to set a new standard for how cyber security capabilities are delivered, managed and controlled across multi-cloud environments, Expedient today announced the availability of its Expedient Security CTRL Suite. A fully integrated, best of breed technology stack, this new suite gives clients unified management and visibility into all security policies, workloads and applications, resulting in improved protection, detection and response capabilities while helping lower overall operating costs.

Data breaches, ransomware, DDoS attacks and ongoing cyber security threats are not only increasing but becoming more costly. Add to this the growing complexity of dealing with hundreds of different cyber security software tools and managing policies, means that CIOs, CISOs and IT management teams face an extremely daunting task.

Making the situation even worse, is an overall security skills shortage of software security professionals. According to a recent 451 Research report, based on survey results from 500 global IT decision makers, security team staffing levels for more than half of respondents remain inadequate. In addition, 40 percent indicated that cloud platform expertise is the most significant security skill set in short supply1.

Expedient Security CTRL aims to address this problem head-on, by taking the guess work out of security management in a multi-cloud environment. These capabilities are delivered in a turnkey package that covers the gamut from Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and firewall options to push-button disaster recovery. Factor in the white glove service and support Expedient is known for (24/7, 365 days a year) and clients gain a trusted security advisor every step of the way.

"We see an incredible opportunity in helping clients simplify and streamline how they tackle the complexity of security," says Bryan Smith, Senior VP & Chief Strategy Officer at Expedient. "By providing a curated technology stack, backed by decades of implementation and security expertise, we are aptly positioned as a trusted partner that can help safeguard our client's data and valued reputation. By understanding the full scope of risk, we can deliver peace of mind with our Expedient Security CTRL Suite."

This latest offering from Expedient is part of the company's Expedient CTRL – multi-cloud universal services. As the leading full-stack Cloud Service Provider (CSP) delivering enterprise cloud computing and data center Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) capabilities, Expedient's latest offering includes:

Protection for any workload in any environment: Centralized policy and security management for firewalls making it easier to protect against threats to essential core workloads running across any cloud environment; private, public, and hybrid.

Centralized policy and security management for firewalls making it easier to protect against threats to essential core workloads running across any cloud environment; private, public, and hybrid. A best of breed security stack: An integrated security stack which includes components from vendors such as Elastic, providing end-to-end protection that can be deployed and operational in a fraction of time. All components work in concert by collecting and correlating data across various network points such as servers, email, cloud workloads, and endpoints to detect cyber threats.

An integrated security stack which includes components from vendors such as Elastic, providing end-to-end protection that can be deployed and operational in a fraction of time. All components work in concert by collecting and correlating data across various network points such as servers, email, cloud workloads, and endpoints to detect cyber threats. Consistent User Experience: Clients no longer need to manage multiple security tools, that vary based on where their systems are running. Expedient Security CTRL Suite delivers a unified and consistent experience across all IT environments—security management and policies are streamlined and easy to control.

Clients no longer need to manage multiple security tools, that vary based on where their systems are running. Expedient Security CTRL Suite delivers a unified and consistent experience across all IT environments—security management and policies are streamlined and easy to control. Push Button DR: Expedient has long offered push-button disaster recovery, enabling rapid, total network failover between disparate locations, without IP or DNS changes. Recovery time is measured in minutes, not hours or days, giving clients the highest confidence in business continuity. As a bonus, Expedient's DRaaS solution leverages a replication methodology that acts like a DVR for your data and provides ransomware protection for your critical systems at no additional cost.

The end-result is a curated, best of breed technology stack that supports the highest security levels for control and management across multiple clouds. Clients can easily identify security events, analyze data, and gain insights into actions to mitigate the risks. This can all be done from one, unified console, streamlining operations while maximizing the impact of current staff and skills.

"We are excited to have Expedient as a member of our Managed Service Provider partner program," says Doug Farber, Vice President of Worldwide Alliances & Channels, Elastic. "With the Elastic Stack as part of the Expedient Security CTRL Suite, and delivered with Expedient's implementation and security expertise, clients will benefit from the ability to prevent, detect, and quickly respond to cyber security threats."

