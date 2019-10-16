Expedient Enhances National Service Offerings with Recent Western Expansion

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedient, a leading enterprise cloud computing and data center infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider, today announced that it has expanded its national footprint with the opening of an office in Phoenix, Arizona and the establishment of the first two cloud points of delivery across its new Western region.

The expansion augments Expedient's already-robust presence throughout the Central and Eastern regions of the United States, where the company operates cloud points of delivery from its own 11 data centers, as well as several other, strategically located partner facilities, the combination of which offers a portfolio of diverse targets for its award-winning disaster recovery solutions.

Expedient's work on the ground in Phoenix is already underway. For the past several months, Expedient engineers and architects have been building out its network presence and cloud infrastructure in the Western region, deploying Expedient Enterprise Cloud in production for a Phoenix-based enterprise client. The company expects to have up to a half-dozen cloud technology professionals headquartered in the area by the end of the calendar year.

"This western expansion will enable us to meet the demands of our client, prospects, and partners who require a nationwide footprint for our Enterprise Cloud platform, which has become a compelling alternative to hyperscale cloud offerings. The new locations will address, among other things, our clients' desires for improved latency in the western region and greater physical asset diversity," said Shawn McGorry, CEO of Expedient.

The addition of the Western region to Expedient's geographic portfolio is another milestone in a year that has already seen the company be named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year, receive the exclusive VMware Cloud Verified designation, and mark its third consecutive appearance in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service.

Expedient helps companies transform their IT operations through award-winning cloud infrastructure solutions and managed services including disaster recovery, security and compliance, and more. Named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year and acknowledged in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Expedient's solutions and services ease clients' transition to the cloud, enabling them to focus on strategic business innovation while the Expedient team handles operation of the information technology needed to support it. Expedient's cloud infrastructure is deployed worldwide; Expedient data centers are compliant with a variety of regulatory mandates, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are published annually for all locations. Learn more at expedient.com.

