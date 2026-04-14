Expedient Launches Bridge Program: One Contact, One Plan, One Destination for VMware Continuity

The only VMware transition program that provides a single point of contact, a written compliance evaluation, and a contractual destination with no migration commitment required to start.

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedient, a VMware Cloud Service Provider Pinnacle tier partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program for North America and 2024 VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) as a Service Partner of the Year (Americas), today announced the Expedient Bridge Program. The October 2025 sunsetting of the VMware white-label program and the March 2027 contract expirations for non-renewing VMware Cloud Service Providers (VCSPs) mean IT leaders are navigating critical workload and infrastructure decisions and needing to find their clear path forward if they are obtaining services from such partners today. Bridge is a structured transition program designed to address this uncertainty.

The Bridge Program delivers a defined operating model, a single point of contact, and a contractual destination. Everything is established before a single migration decision is made. Expedient Bridge is built around continuity planning that moves at the client's pace and aligns every workload decision to the client's strategy.

The program is available for VMware end customers, and organizations running on-premises VMware infrastructure, as well as those clients who will not be renewing with their current VCSP.

Getting started carries no cost or obligation. Following an initial Bridge Fit Check, participants receive a written compliance and migration evaluation with step-by-step actions required to achieve and maintain uninterrupted cloud services built on VMware. Assessments, discovery, and migration planning are included at no additional charge. Workload destination planning identifies the right fit for each workload: private cloud, on-premises, or edge. The process moves on the client's timeline throughout.

The program spans Expedient's 14 US data centers, with 24/7/365 US-based engineering support included across all tiers.

"Expedient provides a continuity mechanism that includes a defined operating model, a single contact, and a contractual destination," said Jon Rosenson, President & COO, Expedient. "That is what this market has been missing."

"Pinnacle partners are the backbone of how we deliver VMware Cloud Foundation at scale, and that designation carries real responsibility. Expedient has built a program that leverages its Pinnacle standing in a structured manner, providing customers and partners with a clear, authorized path forward during the VCF transition. That is exactly what a strong channel partnership looks like," said Ricky Cooper, vice president of global cloud service providers, OEM and eOEM, Broadcom.

Start Your Bridge Fit Check Now

VCSP contract expirations arrive in March 2027. The window to plan is open now. The Bridge Program is available immediately, and the initial fit check carries no cost or commitment. Visit expedient.com/bridge to get started.

About Expedient

Expedient is a cloud services provider delivering Intelligent Infrastructure for the AI era. For 25+ years, organizations have trusted us to act as an extension of their teams, helping them stabilize, optimize, and modernize without the complexity of doing it alone. We unify cloud, data, and AI into one seamless managed service, so teams can focus on what drives the business forward. Every solution is backed by a 100% SLA and 24×7×365 US-based support. For more information, visit expedient.com.

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SOURCE Expedient