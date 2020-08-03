Expedient Ranked #3 Top Managed Service Provider Globally

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Expedient, a leading enterprise cloud computing and data center infrastructure as a service (IaaS) provider, has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2020 annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

For the 13th year running, MSPs from around the globe completed an exhaustive survey and application this spring to self-report product offerings, annual total and recurring revenues, profits, revenue mix, growth opportunities and company and customer demographic information. Applicants are ranked on a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to long-term health and viability; commitment to recurring revenue; and operational efficiency.



Channel Futures is pleased to name Expedient to the 2020 MSP 501.



"We are honored to be recognized once again among the best of the best by the Channel Futures' MSP 501," said Shawn McGorry, President and Chief Executive Officer of Expedient. "Ranking 3rd on the list affirms Expedient's excellent and continuing track record of providing industry leading cloud solutions and managed services."



In the 13 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service opportunity.

"For the third year running, the applicant pool for the annual MSP 501 has grown year-over-year, making this year's list the most competitive in the survey's history," says Kris Blackmon, Senior Content Director at Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "The MSP 501 leveraged judgement methodology brand-new in 2020 to drill down into not just what makes a big managed service provider, but what makes a great managed service provider. The 2020 winners are truly the best examples of innovation, business acumen and strategic savvy on the planet."



The complete 2020 MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.



About Expedient

Expedient helps companies transform their IT operations through award-winning cloud solutions and managed services including disaster recovery, security and compliance, and more. Named VMware's Americas Cloud Partner of the Year and acknowledged in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Disaster Recovery as a Service, Expedient's solutions and services ease clients' transition to the cloud, enabling them to focus on strategic business innovation while the Expedient team handles operation of the information technology needed to support it. Expedient's cloud infrastructure is deployed worldwide; Expedient data centers are compliant with a variety of regulatory mandates, including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) as well as the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Service Organization Control (SOC) reports are published annually for all locations. Learn more at Expedient.com.



About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

