Expediting R&D Digitization for Life Sciences, ArisGlobal Introduces LifeSphere® NavaX™ - The Next-Generation Cognitive Computing Engine

NavaX will revolutionize the end-to-end Research and Development processes with the latest advanced technologies

BOSTON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, a market leader in Life Sciences technology and the creator of LifeSphere®, has today launched LifeSphere NavaX, a cutting-edge cognitive computing engine to expedite R&D IT Digitization by leveraging advanced technologies including Large Language Models (LLM) and Generative AI (Gen AI).

ArisGlobal Logo (PRNewsfoto/ArisGlobal)
LifeSphere is the industry's leading R&D compliance platform. In 2018, the company introduced LifeSphere MultiVigilance (LSMV), a platform for individual case safety report (ICSR) intake. LSMV was powered by LifeSphere Nava (v1) – at introduction, LifeSphere Nava offered the latest robotic process automation and cognitive computing technologies, including natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning (ML), to transform pharmacovigilance (PV) activities.

Today, LifeSphere NavaX includes next-generation technologies that will bring comprehensive efficiency gains across the end-to-end PV and regulatory processes. Organizations leveraging LifeSphere NavaX will benefit from the latest developments from ArisGlobal, including:

  • Proactive Signal Detection (with the use of Real-World Data),
  • Generative AI (Gen AI), and
  • Large Language Models (LLM) features and functionality

Half (49%) of all Life Sciences organizations have cited a desire to deploy Gen AI in the next 12 months, in a survey conducted for the Gartner 2024 CIO Agenda, with 15% pointing to deployment within 12-24 months; only 8% having deployed the technology already. The growing appetite for smart process automation reflects the soaring pressure on Life Sciences companies and their PV and Regulatory operations to be more agile and efficient, uphold the highest standards of patient safety while improving quality and compliance.

Aman Wasan, CEO of ArisGlobal, said: "Our vision is to transform the R&D IT ecosystem with advanced technology. NavaX will help global pharmaceutical, biotech, and health authorities achieve greater value leveraging cutting-edge technology. With more than 30 years of experience in the Life Sciences industry,  ArisGlobal team will work closely with each customer to unlock exceptional benefits with NavaX."

Ann-Marie Orange, CIO & Global Head of R&D at ArisGlobal said, "Companies are facing monumental challenges including increasing case volume, balancing the need to elevate drug safety and efficacy while containing rising R&D costs, responding to regulatory complexity, and a growing pressure to harness big data and analytics. Compounding these challenges, there remain inefficient legacy IT systems, workflows, and processes, along with budget and resource constraints." Orange adds, "Our LifeSphere platform codifies decades of R&D and compliance expertise, making it available to our customers. LifeSphere NavaX builds on our proven platform, allowing the Life Sciences industry access to digital innovations that are driving the world forward."

NavaX Technology Highlights

  • NavaX is scalable and customizable; allows PV and Regulatory teams to remain in control and set their own pace based on their objectives, goals, and timing.
  • NavaX supercharges LifeSphere solutions, which seamlessly integrate with third-party systems to ensure a smooth transition to a more intelligent and automated future.
  • NavaX is built and enhanced with continuous inputs from pharmaceutical and regulatory partners, with the highest standards within the establishment of robust governance frameworks and compliance standards.

Today, more than 500 global pharmaceutical and biotech companies (90% of the Top 10 pharma brands) leverage LifeSphere, ArisGlobal's open R&D and compliance platform transforming the way Life Science companies develop breakthroughs and bring new patient treatments to market, faster. Current LifeSphere platform customers have achieved exceptional process efficiency gains and cost savings. By powering next-generation digital process innovation, NavaX will supercharge operational efficiency, drive even faster time to insights, and ensure greater compliance.

About ArisGlobal
ArisGlobal is the creator of LifeSphere, a market leader in global patient treatment technology solutions that is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and www.arisglobal.com.

