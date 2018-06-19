Experian Health Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that Experian Health has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Experian Health in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"The HITRUST CSF has become the information protection framework for the health care industry, and the CSF Assurance program is bringing a new level of effectiveness and efficiency to third-party assurance," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "The HITRUST CSF Certification is now the benchmark that organizations required to safeguard PHI are measured against with regards to information protection."

About Experian Health

Today, more than 3,400 hospitals and more than 10,000 other healthcare organizations representing more than 500,000 providers — more than 61 percent of the market — partner with Experian Health. Our clients make smarter business decisions, boast a better bottom line and foster stronger patient relationships by using our industry-leading revenue cycle management, identity management, patient engagement and care management solutions.

Experian Health is known for award-winning patient access heritage, advanced data insights and patent-pending Touchless WorkflowTM. We're helping providers, labs, pharmacies and other risk-bearing entities power opportunities in today's value-based healthcare environment. For more information about Experian Health, visit www.experianhealth.com.

About Experian

Experian is the world's leading global information services company. During life's big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 16,500 people operating across 39 countries and every day we're investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

Learn more at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

*The following Experian Health applications have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST: Eligibility Clearinghouse (NOA, TN and MPV), Claims, Coverage Discovery, Coordination Of Benefits (COB), Clinical Data Clearinghouse, Premium EDI, eCareNext, OneSource, ClaimSource, Patient Self-Service, BatchSource, Care Coordination, Search America, MPV portal (mediconnect.com)

