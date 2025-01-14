Experience a Legendary Monster Jam® Truck Up Close at Northern Tool + Equipment's Fargo Store

The Fargo, North Dakota store event includes an exclusive deal for customers to receive a free Monster Jam® event ticket

FARGO, N.D., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northern Tool + Equipment is bringing the high-octane excitement of Monster Jam ® to the Fargo community. On Thursday, January 30, customers will have the chance to experience the thrill-seeking adrenaline firsthand as a legendary Monster Jam® truck will be stationed outside of Northern Tool + Equipment along with a Monster Jam crew member. The family-friendly event will take place outdoors or in a trailer on site, depending on the weather, and is open to the public between 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

(PRNewsfoto/Northern Tool + Equipment)

Northern Tool + Equipment is also giving away a free Monster Jam event certificate (while supplies last) at their 4701 Agassiz Crossing S. location to customers who purchase $50 or more of Klutch, Strongway or Ultra-Tow products.

"We're thrilled to partner with Monster Jam® to bring this incredible experience to our Fargo customers," said Frank Crowson, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Northern Tool + Equipment. "It's not every day you get to see a real Monster Jam truck up close and in person, and we're excited for families and fans to experience it."

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at 140 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook ( @northerntool ), Instagram ( @northern_tool ), TikTok ( @northerntool ), X (Twitter) ( @northerntool ), YouTube and Pinterest .

Media Contact: Holly Steffl

Phone Number: 612.351.8312

Email: [email protected]

Website: northerntool.com

SOURCE Northern Tool + Equipment