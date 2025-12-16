The first season will feature the national retailer's Legends Build: Student Challenge with La Vergne, TN, Career and Technical Education (CTE) High School Students

LA VERGNE, Tenn., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Minnesota-based Northern Tool + Equipment announced a partnership with RACER Network to launch a first-of-its-kind television series highlighting the next generation of tradespeople, high school CTE students.

Northern Tool + Equipment to Launch TV Series with RACER Network Highlighting the Next Generation of Tradespeople

Tennessee's LaVergne High School CTE juniors and seniors got a surprise in class today: they're going to be on TV. A new four-episode series will follow their Legends Challenge: Student Build from Northern Tool — transforming a Harley-Davidson Nightster into an XR750-inspired flat-track racer with hands-on mentorship from legendary racers and builders.

"The work these students are doing belongs on the big screen," said Frank Crowson, Chief Marketing Officer at Northern Tool + Equipment. "RACER Network fans — and motorsports diehards everywhere — are going to see real talent, determination and teamwork on display. This is a serious challenge; even seasoned pros would be pushed to finish a build like this in just 174 days."

The series will highlight Northern Tool's mission to put professional-grade tools in the hands of high school CTE students and invest in future tradespeople with unique learning experiences and industry mentorship. The retailer's investment has already impacted more than 30 schools across the country, including two previous builds, the Monster Jam® Mini Build and Rat Rod Kart Build Off .

"We greenlit the Northern Tool Legends Build because the students at La Vergne High School —and the skilled trades they're learning—are the future of motorsports. The craft, the grit, the teamwork — that's the story RACER Network tells best. We're proud to add Northern's Legends Build to our new show lineup next fall, and we're already eyeing Northern's Build 4," explained Scott McLemore, RACER Network Vice President of Programming.

Legends Build: Student Challenge mentor and flat track legend, Chris Carr, was there when the students found out, sharing, "As a seven-time grand national champion, it's fun to see the high school students learning the trades while impacting Flat Track racing."

The series is anticipated to air in 2026. Subscribe to Northern Tool's YouTube channel for updates from the school's shop and follow Northern Tool on social media for exclusive student-created content.

About Northern Tool + Equipment:

Northern Tool + Equipment is a family-owned company serving both DIYers and trades professionals tackling the tough projects. A leading supplier of more than 100,000 high-quality tools and equipment for over 40 years, the company's highly-trained team has an immense breadth of knowledge to help customers in-person at more than 130 retail stores, online and over the phone through their fully-staffed contact center. From helping customers get the right tool for the job to assisting with parts and repairs that keep tools running at peak performance, customer service is at the foundation of Northern Tool's mission. Learn more about Northern Tool + Equipment at NorthernTool.com and stay connected through social media: Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , X (Twitter) , YouTube and Pinterest .

About Racer Media & Marketing

Founded in 1992, RACER is the premier motorsports media brand in North America, delivering industry-leading content across multiple platforms, including the newly-launched RACER Creator Network and RACER Podcasts along with motorsport culture-defining touchstones RACER.com and RACER magazine. The company also operates a strategic consulting, branding and marketing agency – RACER Studio – and produces live streamed events. Its clients have included BMW, Dodge SRT, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Mazda, Porsche, Toyota, IMSA, IndyCar, Laguna Seca, SCCA, Trans-Am, Monster Energy, American Legion, Lime Rock Park, Piloti and many others.

