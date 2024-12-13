- Twinit Unveils 3D Vision-Based AI Skin Analysis, Wins CES 2024 Innovation Award

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EntreReality, a digital human startup headquartered in South Korea, has launched Twinit AI Makeup to establish its footprint in the global beauty tech market. With cutting-edge technology that combines AI and 3D vision, Twinit aims to redefine the cosmetics experience for users worldwide.

Experience Beauty with Digital Human Technology: 'Twinit' Ventures into Global Beauty Tech Market with AI Makeup Solution

Twinit, developed by EntreReality, analyzes individual skin characteristics using Vision AI, providing a comprehensive solution to enhance cosmetic sales for brands. This technology examines skin tone, shape, and aging through 3D vision capabilities. As a key advantage, Twinit has partnered with major beauty brands, including South Korea's largest cosmetics company, Amorepacific. Additionally, the solution is deployed in large retail venues such as Incheon International Airport and Hyundai Department Store, where standalone devices deliver innovative skin analysis services.

Twinit's 360-degree AI Skin Analysis, powered by its advanced data, recently earned the CES 2024 Innovation Award. Following the beta launch of its AI makeup service in South Korea, the company formed partnerships with over 200 domestic and international brands within just one month, showcasing its rapid growth trajectory. Recognizing the $200 billion global beauty tech market—with an estimated annual growth rate of 20%—EntreReality is ramping up its U.S. market entry by establishing a U.S. subsidiary and recruiting McKinsey alumni as strategic leaders.

Twinit has also participated as an exhibitor at prominent global events, including CES 2024 in Las Vegas and 'The Oulim' exhibition at London's renowned Saatchi Gallery, where it showcased its 3D face scanning technology. The company is working with global beauty brands and clinical research institutions to develop anti-aging solutions leveraging its AI-powered 3D skin analysis. These efforts solidify Twinit's position as an emerging leader in beauty tech innovation.

Dongyun Lee, CEO and Product Owner of Twinit, shared his vision: "The diverse skin characteristics of individuals in the U.S. present an excellent opportunity for our AI skincare solutions to demonstrate exceptional results. By integrating our accumulated expertise in digital human technology and data, we aim to create a revolutionary service model that will lead the global AI beauty tech market."

