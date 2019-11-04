Experience Hometown Hospitality this Fall with Baymont by Wyndham and the Baymont Welcome

Available now at all Baymont by Wyndham hotels across the U.S., the Baymont Welcome takes everything guests already love about Baymont—chocolate chip cookies at check-in, waffles with breakfast, free Wi-Fi—and makes it even better with a host of new amenities, available in limited quantities, that guests can request for free (on loan) from the front desk at any point during their stay. Among the items available:

Cheer in Comfort : Kick the tailgate up a notch with comfy stadium cushions and a cooler.

: Kick the tailgate up a notch with comfy stadium cushions and a cooler. Today, Rainy Day, Any Day : Settle in for a day of games with your own deck of playing cards.

: Settle in for a day of games with your own deck of playing cards. Imagine & Create : Get creative with kid-friendly "Chip & Wally" coloring sheets and crayons.

: Get creative with kid-friendly "Chip & Wally" coloring sheets and crayons. Baymont Buddies : Keep Fido happy with a yummy treat and some sips from our water bowl.*

: Keep Fido happy with a yummy treat and some sips from our water bowl.* A Splash of Fun: Have a little fun poolside with our colorful, inflatable beach balls.

"We're excited to introduce guests to the Baymont Welcome because we want everyone who walks through our doors to feel relaxed and at home," said Lindsay Levinson, senior manager of Marketing at Baymont by Wyndham. "We've really tried to make sure there's something here for all our guests, from families with children to pet owners and everyone in between. We want them to know we're always thinking of them and their needs."

Experience the warm, welcoming service Baymont by Wyndham has to offer and get 10 percent off the best available rate each night during your next stay when you book by November 19, 2019, and complete the stay by November 26, 2019. To learn more, including full offer terms and conditions, visit www.baymontinns.com.

*Available at select pet-friendly locations.

