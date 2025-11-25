Baymont by Wyndham Makes Asia Pacific Debut in Kunming, China

With more than 550 Baymont hotels across North America, Baymont is known for its "Hometown Hospitality"—offering consistent, welcoming stays at accessible price points. The Kunming opening signals Wyndham's confidence in the strength of China's post-pandemic travel rebound and its ongoing role as a cornerstone of the company's Asia-Pacific growth strategy.

"Baymont hotels are more than a place to stay—they're a promise of comfort, familiarity, and community. The debut in Asia Pacific marks an exciting new chapter for the brand, one that combines heartfelt hospitality with a proven, scalable model for owners and is poised to help fuel further growth across the region's thriving midscale market."

- Joon Aun OOI, President, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Located amid a hub of business, culture, and leisure—just steps from Yunnan Wildlife Park and Cuihu Park—Baymont Kunming Wuhua blends modern comfort with authentic local charm. The hotel features 92 contemporary guestrooms equipped with flat-screen HDTVs, coffee and tea makers, minibars, and dedicated workspaces, creating an ideal retreat for both business and leisure travelers.

Guests can enjoy convenient amenities including complimentary Wi-Fi, onsite parking, fitness facilities, and a hearty daily breakfast. For events, the hotel offers 300 sqm of versatile meeting space across two venues, accommodating up to 180 guests for conferences or 150 for banquets—perfect for meetings, corporate events, or social gatherings.

To learn more about Baymont by Wyndham or book your next stay, visit WyndhamHotels.com.

About Baymont by Wyndham

Good, old-fashioned service never goes out of style, and it's at the heart of more than 550 Baymont by Wyndham midscale hotels. Famous for its signature "Hometown Hospitality," the brand stands out with warm, welcoming touches—like fresh chocolate chip cookies at check-in and complimentary breakfast at every Baymont Breakfast Corner®. Learn more at www.baymontinns.com. For development opportunities, visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of franchised properties, with approximately 8,300 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 855,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 121 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts