Nash Injections Founder Hannah Morse, RN, Earns ZO® Skin Health Specialist and Expert Certification

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hannah Morse, RN , founder of Nash Injections by Hannah , a Medspa located on Music Row in downtown Nashville, has received the ZO® Skin Health Specialist and Expert Certificate. Issued by ZO® Skin Health , a globally renowned organization, this certification recognizes skincare experts with exceptional knowledge and understanding of skin health principles and practices.

"Earning the ZO® Skin Health Specialist and Expert Certificate is not merely a milestone in my professional life, but also a reflection of my commitment towards providing high-level skincare services," stated Hannah. "It empowers me, further equipping me with the knowledge and skills to help you achieve your skincare goals."

To obtain this credential, Hannah underwent an advanced training program that focused on Dr. Zein Obagi's revolutionary skin health protocols and formulations. The training was rigorous and demanding, involving a detailed understanding of skin biology, ingredients, formulation standards, and the most innovative procedures available today.

Hannah's attainment of the ZO® Skin Health Specialist and Expert Certificate reflects her ongoing dedication to expanding her knowledge base and integrating the latest advancements in skin health into her treatment methodologies. With this certification, she is now part of a like-minded global community of specialists committed to advancing the science of skin health, continuously exploring new ways to combat skin concerns and promoting overall skin vitality.

"At our Nashville Medspa, our commitment lies in offering cutting-edge skincare services. We focus on delivering personalized solutions that are both effective and tailored to the specific skincare goals of each individual, ensuring our clients attain the glowing, healthy skin they aspire to," said Hannah.

For anyone seeking to upgrade their skincare or explore additional medspa treatments, you're encouraged to book a complimentary consultation with Hannah.

