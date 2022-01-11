Experience the Art of Making Fresh Sparkling Water with SodaStream's New Design-Forward "Art" Machine

The Art inspires consumers to make their own sparkling water creations – whether that be flavored drinks for the family, cocktails for a social gathering, or your go-to healthy pick-me-up refresher. With the Art, every day is an invitation to customize sparkling water your own way, in your own home.

"We really enjoyed designing the Art and believe it will be a showstopper in any kitchen," says Mark Fenton, General Manager at SodaStream US. "In addition to the new, sophisticated look, consumers can rely on the ease-of-use and superior quality they have come to know and love with SodaStream. We can't wait to get this machine in the hands of our fans."

Along with the Terra, which SodaStream launched last year, the Art features SodaStream's new patent pending Quick Connect technology enabling a seamless cylinder connection in one simple click. The Art offers consumers an elevated experience and comes with a BPA free 1-liter dishwasher safe reusable bottle, which saves thousands of single use plastic bottles.

Consumers can experience the art of making fresh sparkling water when the machine goes on sale exclusively at Bed Bath & Beyond beginning January 12, 2022 for $129.99. At that time, the machine will be available in Black and White. In March 2022, the Art will be available in Black, White, Misty Blue and Mandarin Red via SodaStream.com and other retailers nationwide.

About SodaStream

SodaStream, part of PepsiCo, is the world's leading sparkling water-maker brand**. SodaStream enables consumers to enjoy endless good bubbles at home, without hassle, and help save the planet. SodaStream bubbles are better for the consumer - healthy, easy to make, light to carry - and better for the planet – replacing up to thousands of single-use plastic bottles with one reusable SodaStream bottle. To learn more about SodaStream visit corp.sodastream.com and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

