Experience the "Encanto" of Hispanic Heritage with Spirit Airlines' Limited-Time Flight Deals

Guests can enjoy flights starting at $54.99* to popular Latin cultural hubs this Hispanic Heritage Month

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines is inviting travelers to immerse themselves in Hispanic heritage this month by taking advantage of special flight deals to popular leisure destinations brimming with Latin culture. Starting today, Sept. 15, through Sept. 22, 2025, travelers can book flights starting at $54.99* one way to experience destinations offering some of the greatest Hispanic cuisine, art, history and attractions in the U.S.

"We're all about helping our Guests stretch their travel dollars so they can experience new cultures and places more often," said Rana Ghosh, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Spirit Airlines. "Travelers looking to explore the vibrant traditions and cuisines of America's Hispanic cultural hubs can enjoy our high-value travel options to great destinations."

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage month, Guests can take advantage of Spirit's limited-time offer to experience select Latin cultural hubs across the U.S.

Miami (MIA) – Flights starting at $58.99* one way

Hispanic culture is at the heart of Miami, shaping the city's cuisine, art, and traditions. Visitors can indulge in authentic Latin food on the historic "Calle Ocho" in Little Havana, experience traditional Cuban cigar shops and art galleries, go salsa dancing to live music, and enjoy the city's beautiful beaches. Spirit has served MIA since 2021 and currently offers nonstop service to the Magic City from 15 cities.

San Antonio (SAT) – Flights starting at $68.99* one way

Home to the Alamo, San Antonio's Hispanic heritage is at every corner of Texas' most popular tourist destination. Guests can stroll through the largest Mexican market in the U.S., learn about the historic Spanish colonial missions, savor authentic Tex-Mex and Mexican cuisine, enjoy live Mariachi music, and explore the famous San Antonio River Walk. Spirit has served SAT since 2022 and currently offers nonstop service from five cities.

San Juan (SJU) – Flights starting at $108.99* one way

With Old San Juan's colorful cobblestone streets and a centuries-old Spanish fortress, the Island of Enchantment is rich in history and culture. Travelers seeking an authentic "Boricua" experience can immerse themselves in flavorful Puerto Rican cuisines, art museums and vibrant murals, bomba dancing, and lively festivals. Spirit launched service at SJU in 2001 and currently offers nonstop service to the island from nine cities.

Tampa (TPA) – Flights starting at $54.99* one way

Rich in Latin culture and flavors, Tampa's historic Ybor City boasts authentic Cuban cuisine, hand-rolled cigars, vibrant festivals, and landmarks dedicated to Hispanic traditions. Travelers can dive into cultural and historical sites while also enjoying outdoor activities like the Tampa Riverwalk, watersports, and theme parks. Spirit has served Tampa since 1993 and offers nonstop service from 13 cities.

Los Angeles (LAX) – Flights starting at $87.99* one way

Set between the lights and action of Los Angeles is an authentic and rich Latin culture. Visitors can stroll through the Mexican market on Olvera Street, enjoy live music at Mariachi Plaza, delight in authentic Mexican food, and admire Latin art in museums across the city. Spirit launched service at LAX in 1999 and currently offers nonstop service from 17 cities.

New York (LGA) – Flights starting at $59.99* one way

A true multicultural melting pot, New York City is home to Hispanics across diverse backgrounds and nationalities. Travelers celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in New York City can enjoy world-class events, parades, and museums, experience authentic Latin cuisines, and immerse themselves in vibrant neighborhoods like Washington Heights, Jackson Heights, the Bronx, and Queens. Spirit launched service at LGA in 1998 and currently offers nonstop service from 10 cities.

*One-way fares subject to a 21-day advance purchase, valid for booking on Sept. 15, 2025, through Sept. 22, 2025, for travel from Oct. 15 – Nov. 19, 2025. No blackout dates. Subject to availability.

