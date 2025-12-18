Photos of Spirit's new holiday livery available here

DANIA BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Airlines Guests will unwrap a great value on travel this holiday season as the carrier prepares to connect family and friends across more than 8,900 flights during the peak holiday travel period. Travelers looking to fly in style can treat themselves or a loved one to a decked-out experience with Spirit offering more premium seats this holiday season than ever before. Beyond offering unmatched value on travel, the airline is spreading the magic of the holidays across the communities it serves with its first-ever holiday livery, festive concerts, activations and more.

Spirit Airlines Takes Holiday Cheer to the Skies with New, Special-Edition Livery and More Festive Fun

"Delivering the best value on travel means even more when it brings families and friends together for the holidays," said Rana Ghosh, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Spirit Airlines. "We can't wait to welcome our Guests on board this holiday season and continue connecting them to the people and places they love most in 2026."

Spreading Unmatched Value and Cheer

Highlights of Spirit's peak holiday travel period, which runs Dec. 19, 2025, through Jan. 5, 2026, include:

More than 8,900 Spirit flights are scheduled to operate.

Top five busiest Spirit travel days are Dec. 19, Dec. 22, Dec. 26, Jan. 2 and Jan. 5.

More than 3,000 cups of hot chocolate will be available on board.

Spirit flights are scheduled to travel over 8.9 million miles, enough to wrap holiday lights around the Earth more than 350 times.

New Holiday Sweater Livery

Spirit aircraft N628NK is getting cozy this season with a new limited-time holiday livery. The new livery is styling a holiday sweater with snowman and gingerbread man designs and will take to the skies throughout the winter season.

Rocking Into the Holidays with iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball

Spirit is proud to be the official airline sponsor of iHeartRadio Y100.7's Jingle Ball in Miami and sponsor of the iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM's Jingle Ball in Chicago and iHeartRadio Channel 95.5's Jingle Ball Detroit this year. The airline's partnership with Jingle Ball helps bring festive performances to the communities it serves this holiday season and strengthens its engagement in key markets.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines is committed to safely delivering the best value in the sky by offering an enhanced travel experience with flexible, affordable options. Spirit serves destinations throughout the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean with its all-Airbus fleet, connecting travelers with the people and places that matter most. Discover elevated travel options with exceptional value at spirit.com.

