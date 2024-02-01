Experience the future of home tours with Zillow Immerse on Apple Vision Pro

"At Zillow, we're leaders in embracing the latest in technology to help more people get home with speed, confidence and ease," said Josh Weisberg, senior vice president of Artificial Intelligence. "Apple Vision Pro enables Zillow shoppers to fully experience homes as we envisioned when we first introduced Listing Showcase. This advanced spatial technology allows users to explore homes in a way that is the next best thing to being there in person."

Zillow Immerse utilizes the full capabilities of Apple Vision Pro to teleport users inside a for-sale home, giving a panoramic 360-degree view of every room, from the ceiling to the floor. Home shoppers can take a virtual walk down hallways and pop their heads into every closet, all while using an AI-generated floor plan as a guide, providing a better understanding of where they are in the home's layout and getting a sense of its flow.

3D tours and interactive floor plans are key priorities for home buyers

Zillow Immerse aligns with the preferences of home shoppers. According to Zillow's latest Consumer Housing Trends Report , 74% of prospective buyers agree that 3D tours help them to get a better feel for a home's space than static photos, and 70% wish that more listings had 3D tours available.

One of the key features of Zillow Immerse is the AI-powered interactive floor plan, which helps users better understand the layout and flow of a home. Zillow's survey shows that more than half of prospective buyers regret wasting time visiting properties they would have skipped if they had access to the floor plan beforehand. At the same time, 79% of prospective buyers are more likely to view a listing if it includes a floor plan that appeals to them. Additionally, 3 out of 4 prospective buyers recognize the value of a dynamic floor plan, which links each photo to where it was taken in the floor plan, providing the best possible understanding of whether a particular home is the right fit for their needs.

The listing of the future: Listing Showcase® on Zillow

Zillow Immerse is an experience designed specifically for Apple Vision Pro utilizing Listing Showcase listings. Real estate agents who subscribe to Listing Showcase will now have their listings automatically integrated into the Zillow Immerse app.

Listing Showcase is an elevated listing experience available only on Zillow. Showcase listings feature high-resolution scrolling hero images, room-by-room photo organization, interactive floor plans and 3D tours —technology that lends itself perfectly to the Zillow Immerse app for Apple Vision Pro. Listing Showcase, available to real estate agents nationwide , offers agents the tools to highlight a home's best features and gives buyers a deep understanding of the home before they ever step inside.

For more information about Zillow Immerse on Apple Vision Pro, visit https://www.zillowgroup.com/news/how-to-get-the-best-out-of-the-zillow-immerse-app/ .

