Experience the King Like Never Before With 'Elvis Unleashed,' in Movie Theaters Worldwide on October 7 & 10 Only

DENVER, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elvis Presley returns to big screens across the globe this fall with the new music special, "Elvis Unleashed," featuring previously unseen footage on movie theater screens of Elvis as he filmed the iconic "68 Comeback Special." The two-day cinema event, which includes outtakes and performances that reveal a new side of the King, will air in cinemas on October 7, with an encore screening on October 10.

Elvis Unleashed

Each screening will include a new 30-minute segment with Los Angeles Times lead music writer Randy Lewis in conversation with actor Dennis Quaid, rising pop/country artist Jade Jackson and the esteemed director and producer of the "68 Elvis Comeback Special," Steve Binder, to discuss Elvis's life and legacy. Quaid and Jackson are set to perform some Elvis classics, while Randy Lewis discusses the behind-the-scenes interactions that Binder had with Elvis and his manager Colonel Parker, as well as celebrating the King.

This brand-new content is produced by Spencer Proffer, CEO of Meteor 17, and Dave Harding, in association with Authentic Brands Group.

Tickets for U.S. screenings of "Elvis Unleashed" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events will present "Elvis Unleashed" in more than 800 U.S. movie theaters on Monday, October 7, and Thursday, October 10 at 7:00 p.m. local time (both dates), through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of U.S. theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change). International cinema locations and ticket-on-sale dates will be announced at a later date.

"This cinema event showcases Elvis as both a legendary performer and a charming, charismatic presence behind the scenes," said Meteor 17 CEO Spencer Proffer. "With my partners at Fathom Events, we are excited to bring together his many fans in theaters across the world to celebrate his lasting impact with never-before-seen moments and performances."

The "'Elvis '68 Comeback Special" was a major milestone in Elvis Presley's storied career, marking his first live television performance in seven years and pioneering the "unplugged" performance style with an acoustic set. "Elvis Unleashed" captures the spontaneous moments and stories behind the legendary special, and sheds new light on Elvis as a cultural icon.

"We are thrilled to share this wonderful tribute to Elvis with his fans around the world," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "This special not only provides a behind-the-curtain look at Elvis's most memorable live performance, it also explores his impact on today's music culture and performers."

For artwork/photos related to "Elvis Unleashed" visit the Fathom Events press site .

About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with theater locations in all top 100 DMAs® (Designated Market Areas) and ranks as one of the largest overall theater content distributors. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L), Fathom Events offers a variety of unique entertainment events in movie theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top Broadway stage productions, major sporting events, epic concerts, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events and popular anime franchises. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live Digital Broadcast Network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 1,010 locations and 1,628 screens in 182 DMAs. The company also provides corporations a compelling national footprint for hosting employee meetings, customer rewards events and new product launches. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

About Meteor 17 and Spencer Proffer

Headquartered in Los Angeles, this convergence and production venture is helmed by innovative media and music producer, Spencer Proffer. M17 is producing and is developing an ambitious slate of projects across music, TV, film, Internet, live event, and other platforms, integrating brand marketing and music as organic components. M17 is a full service organization that actively participates from conception and architecture through all phases of deal making, production, marketing and distribution entities. www.meteor17.com .

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing, and entertainment company, and the owner of Elvis Presley Enterprises, LLC. Headquartered in New York City, ABG manages, elevates, and builds the long-term value of more than 33 entertainment and lifestyle brands by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers. Our brands have a global retail footprint in more than 50,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass, and e-commerce channels and more than 4,390 branded freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world. ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business, and immersive brand experiences. We create and activate original marketing strategies to drive the success of our brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms, and emerging media. ABG's global portfolio of iconic and world-renowned brands includes Marilyn Monroe®, Mini Marilyn®, Elvis Presley®, Muhammad Ali®, Shaquille O'Neal®, Dr. J®, Greg Norman®, Neil Lane®, Thalia®, Michael Jackson® (managed brand), Nautica®, Aéropostale®, Juicy Couture®, Jones New York®, Herve Leger®, Judith Leiber®, Frederick's of Hollywood®, Frye®, Adrienne Vittadini®, Taryn Rose®, Misook®, Hickey Freeman®, Hart Schaffner Marx®, Spyder®, Tretorn®, Tapout®, Prince®, Airwalk®, Vision Street Wear®, Above The Rim®, and Hind®. abg-nyc.com

