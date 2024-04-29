Experience the Magic: Miami Beach Festival of Lights Returns for its 2nd Year!

Iconic South Beach Locations Will Come Alive with Interactive Visuals, Vibrant Imagery and Top-Tier Musical Performances

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Get ready to be swept away by the enchantment of the holiday season as the Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights makes its triumphant return in December 2024. Presented by the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival (MMF) and led by Artistic Director Michael Rossi, this year's festival promises to illuminate the iconic buildings along Ocean Drive with a mesmerizing fusion of music and light.

Building upon the success of its inaugural year, the Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights aims to create an unforgettable experience for families and individuals alike. Through the innovative use of projection mapping technology, the facades of historic buildings will be transformed into canvases for vibrant imagery synchronized with live musical performances.

Audiences can expect a series of captivating live musical performances spanning various genres; there's something for everyone to enjoy! As the music fills the air, intricate projection mapping designs will dance across the iconic city buildings, captivating the senses and spreading holiday cheer. This year's festival will feature the return of beloved holiday characters, including Santa Claus, The Grinch, and Frozen's Elsa, who will make live appearances throughout the show.

Don't miss the opportunity to celebrate the magic of the season at the Miami Beach Holiday Festival of Lights, where music, lights, and joy come together in perfect harmony.

Stay tuned for more information about the performance schedule and other event details, which will be available on the MMF website in Fall 2024 at: www.miamimusicfestival.com.

Presented with the support of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority and the City of Miami Beach.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Angelica Perez

[email protected]

SOURCE Miami Beach Classical Music Festival