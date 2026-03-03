Experience the Magic of Butterbeer™ Season with Official McCormick® Harry Potter™ Products

Limited-edition McCormick® Harry Potter™ Butterbeer Finishing Sugar and Flavor are available now at Walmart, Amazon, and retailers nationwide

HUNT VALLEY, Md., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of the 25th anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the McCormick® brand is partnering with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to conjure two enchanting new products inspired by Butterbeer™, the wizarding world's iconic flavor. The new McCormick® Harry Potter™ Butterbeer Finishing Sugar and Flavor bring Hogsmeade's frothy favorite straight to Muggle kitchens everywhere—no Floo Powder required.

The new McCormick® Harry Potter™ Butterbeer Finishing Sugar and Flavor bring Hogsmeade’s frothy favorite straight to Muggle kitchens everywhere—no Floo Powder required.

"We're excited to work with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to bring the flavor of Butterbeer™ to life in a whole new way," said Giovanna DiLegge, Vice President of Marketing, U.S. Consumer, McCormick. "With just a sprinkle of our McCormick® Harry Potter™ Butterbeer™ Finishing Sugar or a drop of the Flavor, fans can turn everyday dishes into enchanting creations that feel straight out of the Great Hall."

The Limited-Edition Lineup Includes:

McCormick® Harry Potter™ Butterbeer Finishing Sugar ($3.99 MSRP): No foolish wand-waving or silly incantations—just robust, melt-in-your-mouth, butterscotch deliciousness that adds a sprinkle of enchantment to your everyday favorites. Mix a dash or two into cookie or brownie batter to add the buttery sweetness of cooked caramel and a hint of vanilla to every bite (and maybe even earn a few extra house points from Professor McGonagall).

No foolish wand-waving or silly incantations—just robust, melt-in-your-mouth, butterscotch deliciousness that adds a sprinkle of enchantment to your everyday favorites. Mix a dash or two into cookie or brownie batter to add the buttery sweetness of cooked caramel and a hint of vanilla to every bite (and maybe even earn a few extra house points from Professor McGonagall). McCormick® Harry Potter™ Butterbeer Flavor ($14.99 MSRP): Reminiscent of the foam on a mug of Butterbeer™, create a captivating taste experience by adding a few drops to your favorite recipes like pancakes and cupcakes, to ice cream floats and hot chocolate. The iconic flavor is sure to provide an enchanting blend of smooth caramel and a creamy sweetness that you won't find in wizarding textbooks

Witches, Wizards, and Muggles alike can raise a goblet to Butterbeer™ Season with McCormick® Harry Potter™ products, now at Walmart, Amazon, and retailers nationwide until they disappear. Follow along on Instagram and TikTok and visit McCormick.com for ideas on how to make recipe magic at home.

Media Note: To download high-res images and view recipes, click HERE (credit McCormick®).

About McCormick

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. With approximately $7 billion in annual sales across 150 countries and territories, we manufacture, market, and distribute herbs, spices, seasonings, condiments and flavors to the entire food and beverage industry including retailers, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands with trademark registrations include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane, Gourmet Garden, FONA and Giotti. The breadth and reach of our portfolio uniquely position us to capitalize on the consumer demand for flavor in every sip and bite, through our products and our customers' products. We operate in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions, which complement each other and reinforce our differentiation. The scale, insights, and technology that we leverage from both segments are meaningful in driving sustainable growth. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is committed to its Purpose – To Make Life More Flavorful – and driven by its Vision - To be the World's Most Trusted Source of Flavor. To learn more, visit: mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About The Harry Potter Franchise:

From the moment eleven-year-old Harry Potter met Rubeus Hagrid, Keeper of Keys and Grounds at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, his adventures have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Today, over 25 years later, the Harry Potter phenomenon thrives as one of the most successful and best-loved entertainment properties in history.

J.K. Rowling's best-selling Harry Potter novels have been brought to life in an ever-evolving, interconnected universe which is loved by millions of fans worldwide. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films and three epic Fantastic Beasts films bring the spellbinding action to life on screen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child mesmerizes on stage, full-cast and single-voice audiobook productions bring the written words to life, and state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games allow players to experience the wizarding world like never before. Fans can proudly showcase their passion through innovative consumer products, and thrill at spectacular location-based experiences - including themed lands at six Universal Destinations and Experiences theme parks around the world.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts offerings includes ground-breaking touring experiences and events, each developed to celebrate special moments and locations that fans cherish, as well as Harry Potter Shops in King's Cross, New York, Chicago, Akasaka, and Harajuku. Wizards, Witches and Muggles alike can also discover something new as they explore behind-the-scenes secrets at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo – The Making of Harry Potter.

With a new HBO Original TV series based on the Harry Potter books on the way, this extended world continues to provide the community with fresh and exciting ways to interact. For its global fans, and for generations to come, it invites everyone in to find the magic for themselves.

For the latest Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts news and features, visit www.harrypotter.com.

All characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s26)

Media Contacts:

Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

[email protected]

McCormick & Company

[email protected]

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

[email protected]

SOURCE McCormick & Company