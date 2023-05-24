Experience the Perfect Skincare Duo: COSRX Partners with Ulta for Livestream Shopping Event

LOS ANGELES, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COSRX, a leading skincare brand known for its effective and innovative products, is thrilled to announce its upcoming livestream shopping event in collaboration with Ulta. The event, scheduled for May 25th at 6:00 PM PST / 9:00 PM EST, will showcase COSRX's top-selling items, including the Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50+ and The Vitamin C 23 Serum.

COSRX Partners with @g.sofm and Ulta for Livestream Shopping Event

COSRX's partnership with Ulta for this livestream event aims to provide a unique and immersive shopping experience for skincare enthusiasts. One of the main highlights of the event will be the discussion on the powerful combination of vitamin C and sunscreen in optimizing sun protection. Scientific studies have demonstrated that applying an antioxidant like The Vitamin C 23 serum before sunscreen can enhance the effectiveness of SPF by neutralizing free radicals caused by sun exposure and environmental pollutants. Leading dermatologists have also highlighted the importance of combining vitamin C with broad-spectrum sunscreens that offer comprehensive protection against UVA & UVB rays. In other words, when sunscreen and vitamin C are applied together, their benefits multiply. Just like your favorite duos they're good alone, but better together.

The Vitamin C 23 Serum features a potent formulation, containing 23% pure ascorbic acid (vitamin C), super vitamin E, hyaluronic acid, and allantoin. This unique blend not only protects the skin from future sun damage but also helps repair existing damage. The serum offers a range of benefits, including a brighter complexion, reduction in the appearance of dark spots and uneven skin tone, diminished fine lines and wrinkles, improved elasticity and enhanced moisture retention. It comes highly recommended by dermatologists, estheticians, and beauty editors alike.

Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50+ - Strong and effective sun protection without the heavy white cast. This sunscreen offers broad-spectrum protection (FDA-approved) of SPF 50+ along with various skin care benefits. It's enriched with Vitamin E to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, cocoa extract to prevent dryness, and cotton extract to minimize oil which provides a flawless matte finish. Also, COSRX's Vitamin E Vitalizing Sunscreen SPF 50+ is environmentally sustainable by excluding Octinoxate and Oxybenzone for formulas, in order to prevent the bleaching of coral reefs and preserve marine ecosystems.

To ensure that customers have a seamless shopping experience, the livestream event will be hosted by Gemma, a popular beauty influencer with an impressive following of 162K on Instagram. Gemma is known for her expertise in skincare and her commitment to sharing reliable and informative content with her audience.

Join COSRX and Ulta on May 25th at 6:00 PM PST / 9:00 PM EST for an exciting livestream shopping event that will provide valuable insights into the benefits of combining sunscreen and a vitamin C serum. Discover COSRX's exceptional products, gain skincare knowledge from industry experts, and take advantage of exclusive offers.

For more information about the event and to participate in the livestream, please visit: https://buyw.it/GemmaxCOSRX/1d.

About COSRX:

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating the skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Amazon, ULTA, JCPenney, Target and Dermstore.

